September 15 and 16 are going to be exciting days for those in Central New York. That’s when the Country Folks Farm Progress Show will be celebrating heritage and innovation together.

Being hosted at Len-Lo Farms, 640 Robinson Rd., Mohawk, NY, the two-day event is a trade show and a great place to gather. There’s something for everyone at the show, whether they are simply rural landowners or homesteaders or large livestock operations or fruit and vegetable growers.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the always entertaining Skid Steer Rodeo will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., with finals beginning at 2 p.m. With a top prize of $500 being offered, attendees are sure to see some skillful machinery handling. Those wishing to participate in the rodeo must be 18 or older.

For the younger crowd, on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull competition takes place. Sign-ups start at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be in several age groups: 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10 and 11 – 13. There will also be a kids’ tent with activities especially for the little ones.

Adults looking for bigger “toys” should stop by the Used Equipment Corral, open both days, to see what’s available and possibly get a great deal. Interested in selling some equipment? Contact Fred Mang at fmang@leepub.com.

Benuel Fisher Auctions will be hosting a small animal, pony and riding horse auction on Saturday beginning at noon. They are currently accepting consignments of ponies, small ruminants, chickens, ducks and exotic animals. Ponies and horses will need negative Coggins tests and sheep and goats will need ear tags.

Door prizes are being given away as well. The prizes include a Stihl MS 291 mid-range chainsaw with an anti-vibration system, a Stihl FSA 57 battery-powered trimmer and a Stihl BGA battery-powered leaf blower. Want an extra chance to win? Check out the show’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/CFFPShow.

The list of vendors participating this year is impressive – be sure to stop by and talk with representatives from Advanced Green Energy Solutions, Brett’s Farm Stand, Center State Ag Service, Central Petroleum Co., Cold Springs Farm Organics, Country Culture, Country Folks, Don Marsh Agency, Don’s Dairy Supply, Dream Floors, Dutchman Enterprise, Eklund Farm Machinery, Empire Power Rentals, Farm Credit East, Feather Brook Farm, Fellowship of Christian Farmers, Fisher Overhead Doors, Fort Plain True Value/Big E’s Feed & Seed, Griffith CDJR, Hayloft View Furniture/Silver Moon Bedding, Herkimer County Public Health, Hill Electric Supply, Knickerbocker’s Old Fashioned Meat Market, Lutz Feed Co., Mid York Distributors, Mohawk Valley Farm Supply, MTE Equipment Solutions, New York Sash, NOFA-NY, NY FarmNet, NYCAMH, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Sauquoit Valley Insurance Co., Southern Tier Freeze Dried, Steel Sales, Stoney Ridge Construction, Townline Equipment Sales, Urbanik’s Paint, Willow Creek Metal and Yoders Quality Sheds.

The Country Folks Farm Progress Show’s food court will be offering blooming onions, French fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, soft pretzels, breakfast sandwiches, hot sausage sandwiches, pizza, chicken barbecue, ice cream and milkshakes. All proceeds from food sales go to the Anabaptist Wellness Center.

Money will also be raised for the new Country Folks Agricultural & Horticultural Scholarship Fund. For more information on this important new offering, contact Janet Stanley at janet.stanley@leepub.com or 518.673.0132.

School is back in session and the harvest season is underway. Find what you need for this fall (or winter, or next spring) at the Country Folks Farm Progress Show.

Interested in exhibiting or want to learn more? Visit cffarmprogress.com.