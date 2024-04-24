New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C-Mohawk Valley/Adirondacks) helped organize and participated in the 16th Annual Venison for Veterans & Seniors of Fulton and Montgomery Counties on April 22.

This is a yearly volunteer event organized by local hunters in partnership with Assemblymembers, the Fulton and Montgomery counties’ Offices for the Aging, the Fulton and Montgomery counties’ Sheriffs’ Offices and local community groups looking to help support veterans and seniors in need.

“I was amazed to see an even greater turnout at this year’s Venison for Veterans & Seniors event,” said Smullen. “It’s incredible to see such generosity and compassion from local leaders and members of our upstate communities come together to support our veterans and seniors facing food insecurity.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, veterans and seniors were encouraged to call Andrea Fettinger of the Fulton Co. Office of the Aging or David Jordan of the Montgomery Co. Office of the Aging to leave their name, address, ZIP code and telephone number to have venison, fish and other wild game delivered to them.

At the event in April, volunteers assisted in packing, loading and delivering venison and wild game to everyone who participated. The large turnout at this year’s event kept everything moving smoothly and ensured all donations were quickly delivered to those in need.

“Thank you to Tom Georgia of Tribes Hill and Don Wicksell of Kingsboro Lumber Company for partnering with us and keeping the donated venison frozen leading up to our event,” Smullen continued. “Thank you to Andrea Fettinger and David Jordan … for signing up veterans and seniors for venison/game delivery. Thank you to Assemblyman Matthew Simpson (R,C-Horicon) and Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C-Schoharie) for participating in our event. And thank you to Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith for helping organize volunteer groups and distribute the venison to those in need.

“Venison for Veterans & Seniors is truly remarkable, bringing our community together year after year to help support our veterans and seniors. I can’t wait to see this community effort continue to expand and grow in the years to come,” concluded Smullen.