The New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets updated the ag industry on April 27 on the nationwide response to detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in dairy cattle and goats in several other states.

USDA-APHIS issued a Federal Order, along with answers to FAQs and additional guidance documents, mandating testing for the interstate movement of dairy cattle and reporting of positive detections. Producers and veterinarians are encouraged to visit the APHIS website for the latest information.

No cases have been detected in NY livestock to date. According to USDA and the FDA, pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe to consume as pasteurization kills harmful microbes and pathogens in milk and there is also no concern regarding the consumption of properly cooked meat products.

State Ag Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “We’re working hard with our partners at USDA-APHIS and across the state to make sure that we are responding quickly and decisively to these cases of HPAI in livestock in other states. While we have no cases to date in livestock in New York, this is certainly a concern for our farmers, and we encourage them to stay up-to-date, follow the Federal Order issued by USDA as well as our state order and stay in close contact with their veterinarian and practice good biosecurity on site.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “There are no known cases of HPAI in humans in New York State and the Department of Health has been actively engaged with state and federal partners regarding this issue. We will continue to work with our partners at the Department of Agriculture & Markets and federal agencies to monitor the situation and prepare for any potential risks to public health and safety.”

The Federal Order requires the following measures, effective April 29:

Mandatory Testing for Interstate Movement of Dairy Cattle – Prior to interstate movement, dairy cattle are required to receive a negative test for Influenza A virus at an approved National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratory.

Owners of herds in which dairy cattle test positive for interstate movement will be required to provide epidemiological information, including animal movement tracing.

Dairy cattle moving interstate must adhere to conditions specified by APHIS.

As will be described in forthcoming guidance, these steps will be immediately required for lactating dairy cattle, while these requirements for other classes of dairy cattle will be based on scientific factors concerning the virus and its evolving risk profile.

Mandatory Reporting – Laboratories and state veterinarians must report positive Influenza A nucleic acid detection diagnostic results (e.g., PCR or genetic sequencing) in livestock to USDA APHIS.

Laboratories and state veterinarians must report positive Influenza A serology diagnostic results in livestock to USDA-APHIS.

Learn more at aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock.

This week, the state issued new temporary import requirements for dairy cattle coming into NY. These requirements remain in place until further notice and should be followed in addition to the federal order. The temporary import requirements for dairy cattle into NYS are:

Importation of dairy cattle from a premises with a confirmed case of HPAI or a premises under investigation as a suspect premises is prohibited

Dairy cattle imported from affected states must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) issued within 10 days prior to entry into the state

CVIs issued for dairy cattle from affected states must include the statement: “All animals identified on the Certificate of Veterinary (CVI) have been examined and do not originate from a premises with a confirmed detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or that is currently under investigation as a suspect premises.”

A map of states that have detected HPAI in livestock can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock.

While there have been no detections of HPAI in dairy cattle or goats in NY, the department issued a statewide alert to vets urging them to contact the department if they see any signs or symptoms of illness in farm animals.

In addition to monitoring for animal health, the department is urging farm owners and farm workers to practice good biosecurity measures.

Biosecurity recommendations can be found here and information regarding HPAI and milk safety can be found here.