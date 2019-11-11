Youths represent Saratoga Dairy at international competitions

BALLSTON SPA, NY – Dairy farming is the leading agricultural industry in Saratoga County. Saratoga County 4-H offers a variety of clubs, events, and programs that support youth who want to be involved in the dairy community. This year has been especially fruitful for Saratoga County 4-H youth; we are proud to announce that two of our own will be competing at national and international levels for Dairy Cattle Judging Contests.

Dairy Cattle Judging Contest require participants to evaluate the milk production of dairy cows and heifers, evaluate proper structure of the animals, evaluate longevity of production and orally justify placings. Only four participants are chosen to represent New York for each contest. Libby Swatling of Clifton Park will be representing New York at the Pennsylvania All-American 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest in Harrisburg, PA and Blake Wadsworth of Ballston Lake will be representing New York at the North American International Livestock Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest in Louisville, KY.

“Saratoga club leaders, and dairy bowl and dairy judging coaches work hard with 4-H members year round to prepare for these competitions, and we send out a heart felt congratulations to Libby and Blake. Your hard work has paid off and Saratoga County 4-H is proud to have you both representing our community and the State of New York,” said Brieanna Hughes, 4-H Animal Science Program Coordinator.

For more information about Dairy Cattle Judging Contests, 4-H Dairy, and other ways to get involved with Saratoga County 4-H please call the Saratoga County 4-H office at 518.885.8995 or email bh548@cornell.edu.