Western New York Farm Show to be held Jan. 31-Feb. 2

HAMBURG, NY — Bringing together the region’s farming community and the services necessary for daily operations is the goal of the 9th Annual Western New York Farm Show, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY. The exposition is sponsored by the Erie County Agricultural Society.

The Western New York Farm Show strives to educate farmers from around the region about the latest cutting-edge agricultural products and technology. Vendors include feed, seed, and equipment dealers, farm service providers, and non-for-profits that specialize in agriculture education, promotion, and advancement. Industry professionals will lead seminars daily covering a variety of topics and show goers will have an opportunity to earn spray credits during pesticide recertification classes. New for 2019 will be a Farmer’s Bazaar showcasing local, homemade and regionally grown products. The show will also feature a number of spectator and participant driven competitions.

The inaugural WNY Farm Show Lumberjack Classic on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. will pit some of the best timbersport competitors in the nation against each other for cash prizes. During this free event, spectators will be able to see competitors chop and saw their way through a series of events that include “Jack and Jill Crosscut,” “Open Springboard,” and “Open Axe Throw.”

High School students and “real world” mechanics (18-21 years of age) will be able to show off their skills during the NAPA Auto Parts Mechanics Competition Friday, Feb. 1. The 4th Annual Farmer Elite Toss Hay Bale Throwing Competition sponsored by Cintas will take place each day of the show inside the Agriculture Discovery Center. A “pee wee” toss featuring competitors 12 and under will take place daily before the adult competition. A children’s pedal tractor race will take place on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. The ADMAR Skid Steer Rodeo, scheduled for noon each day of the show, will time the fastest drivers as they navigate an obstacle course and compete against the clock.

Free and open to the public, the WNY Farm Show will be held inside two heated buildings on the Fairgrounds. Show times are: Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information or to register for any of the open competitions, visit WNYFarmShow.com , email wnyfarmshow@ecfair.org or call 716.649.3900 ext. 6488.

The Erie County Fairgrounds, located in Hamburg, are easily accessible by the New York State Thruway (I-90) off exit 56. The grounds are located just 20 minutes south of Buffalo. For GPS users, use the address 5820 South Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075.

About the Erie County Agricultural Society

The Erie County Agricultural Society is a private not-for-profit membership organization. Established in 1819, the Society is the oldest civic organization in Western New York. The mission of the Erie County Agricultural Society (ECAS), sponsors of the WNY Farm Show and Erie County Fair, is to preserve and enhance, by educational endeavors, the agricultural and historical legacy of New York State. Visit www.ECFair.org .