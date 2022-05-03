Watershed management students tour dairy farm

by Troy Bishopp

Professor of Environmental Biology at Cazenovia College Thad Yorks led a lab class of watershed management students hosted by the Cody Farm and Monica and Bill Cody in Cazenovia, NY. The group of students, with varying career paths within an environmental context, toured the 250-head dairy farm and learned about the diverse suite of sustainable practices that help with water quality and water retention on the land.

They looked at silage tube pad management, calf rearing systems, strip cropping practices, drip trenches, fertility management and waste handling systems. In addition, the students learned about energy conservation systems in the milking facility from plate coolers to heat exchanging systems and variable speed milk pumps.

The students also planted trees at a pond site while discussing career options with Madison County Soil & Water Conservation District professionals.