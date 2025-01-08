Water sources at Clyde Farm

NRCS offers a Climate Resilience Grant to support farmers help mitigate climate change. This grant was made to “help farms pay for projects that can either help them adapt to issues related to climate change … or mitigate climate change by reducing their energy use,” explained Alena Warren, the Strafford County Conservation District manager.

One way farmers can use the Climate Resilience Grant is to improve their farm water sources, but there may be limitations based on the intended use. If the water source is to be used for livestock, NRCS can create a completely new water source on the farm. However, if the water is to be used for irrigation, they cannot create a new source, only improve an existing water source.

Todd Guerdat, an engineer for NRCS, simply stated that for irrigation use, “if you have water on site… we’re here to help.”

The Climate Resilience Grant offers up to $10,000 per applicant per round of funding, and allows a two-year spending window. Jesse Wright, a UNH Cooperative Extension field specialist, urged farmers to keep track of their labor hours, as “the grant is built honoring that you’re busy folks, whose time deserves to be compensated.”

When applying for this grant, it’s important to clearly explain “how the project fulfills the goal of that grant” and plan how you’ll document your progress throughout the project.

Guerdat guaranteed that NRCS recommends projects that are best fit for your farm’s specific operation, and that farmers aren’t required to try any of it. Edward McKenna, the public information manager with the NH Department of Environmental Services (DES), works with farmers to find the “least negatively impactful way” to make happen what you want or need to have happen on your farm.

McKenna mentioned how permit requirements vary based on the project, but “most of what you can do without a permit is related to maintenance, repair, replacement or modification as necessary to preserve their usefulness.” Otherwise, “if you want or need something new that doesn’t exist yet, there are ways to make that happen” – but will most likely require a permit.

NH DES offers a pre-application meeting process with a representative, to help you save time and money and find a plan that has the least impact on the environment.

NRCS frequently hosts workshops to show how farmers are currently using their program. They recently hosted a tour at Clyde Farm in Farmington, NH, focusing on water sources and farm ponds. The farm, owned by Jimi Tutor and Kristen Klenow, has been in business for five years now. They raise broiler chickens, turkeys, beef cattle, sheep and pigs, and grow vegetables to sell through their CSA program. The farmland itself is around 200 years old and was the home of a dairy farm for 100 years.

Tutor stated that when they bought the property five years ago, there was “very little to no infrastructure.” In terms of water sources, the property had one spigot in the old dairy barn that was connected to a 200-year-old dug well. There was an existing pond on the property, but it was full of vegetation with an overabundance of bordering trees. In 2020, a drought left the well dry, and the owners got involved with NRCS.

Tutor and Klenow came across the Climate Resilience Grant and worked with NRCS to improve the efficiency of their pond and create a new water source for their livestock. Clyde Farm now has a solar panel that powers their water pump, allowing them to move water “anywhere in the pasture.” The system is not meant to be an “on-demand” system, as there is no pressure tank. Instead, water begins to flow through the pipes once the spigot is turned on.

Now at the end of their fifth year running Clyde Farm, Tutor and Klenow are “starting to get a little settled in,” especially with their improved water management.

by Kelsi Devolve