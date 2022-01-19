Virginia Farm Show welcomes back farmers

The 29th annual Virginia Farm Show took place Jan. 12 – 14 at the Augusta Expo in Fishersville, VA. Attendees and vendors alike welcomed the opportunity to be at an in-person event.

More than 115 agribusinesses participated in this year’s show. They included farm machinery dealers, insurance companies, home improvement companies, seed companies and many more. The crowd was lighter than in the past, but the vendors said it was a quality crowd of farmers and rural landowners.

The popular Skid Steer Rodeo was back on Thursday and a group of 19 participants competed for a top prize of $250 cash and a trophy. The Skid Steer Rodeo was sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau along with Whitetail Properties and Pollard Environmental. Skid steers came from Binkley & Hurst out of Harrisonburg, VA, and Carter Machinery out of Fishersville, VA.

Attendees had the opportunity to win door prizes every day, including a feeder donated by Cherry Grove Farm LLC, a generator donated by Beverage Tractor and several tool sets and chore jackets donated by Country Folks Newspapers.

Next year’s show will take place Jan. 18 – 20. The show is produced by Lee Newspapers Inc., publishers of Country Folks. Vendors looking for information on the 2023 show can call 800.218.5586 or email Ken at kmaring@leepub.com.