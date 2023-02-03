Virginia Farm Show offers farmers a chance to see latest equipment

The Virginia Farm Show, which took place in mid-January at the Augusta Expo in Fishersville, VA, saw over 8,000 attendees looking for what is the latest and greatest in equipment and services. In addition to exhibits of all the major lines of equipment and services, there is a Skid Steer Rodeo for all the attendees to watch as well as participate in.

Contestants were invited to sign up at the Virginia Farm Bureau booth for the famous Skid Steer Rodeo at the Virginia Farm Show. The machine contestants run through the course is picked at random so they can’t select the one they want to run. Each run was timed, and points were taken off for any props dropped or moved.

All 28 registered contestants were done by 1 p.m. the day of the competition, and the calculations were made. At 2:30, the awards presentations was underway.

Jonathan McMurray had the fastest time on the John Deere from James River Equipment.

Wendell Wenger had the best time on the Bobcat from Bobcat of Fishersville.

The first 10 places earn a plaque or trophy and cash prizes, but mostly bragging rights until next year.

The Virginia Farm Bureau is the event’s Platinum Sponsor and Cummings & Bricker and Big Iron Auctions were Gold Sponsors. Bobcat of Fishersville and James River Equipment donated the skid steers for the competition and also provided a cash prize for the fastest times on their machines.

Next year, the Virginia Farm Show will take place Thursday – Saturday, Jan. 18 – 20. The Skid Steer Rodeo will be on Jan. 19 and the Kiddy Pedal Tractor Pull will take place on Jan. 20.

For more information go to VirginiaFarmShow.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram. For information on sponsorships or exhibit space, call 800.218.5586.

The Virginia Farm Show is the only agricultural trade show in Virginia that caters to the full-time as well as the part-time farmer.