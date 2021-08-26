Hosted at Corbin Hall Farm on Aug. 5 by the Virginia Grain Producers Association, the Virginia Soybean Association and Virginia Cooperative Extension, the 2021 Virginia Ag Expo had a theme of “Farming: A Foundation for the Future.” The annual event is the largest agricultural field day in Virginia. It serves as an educational, marketing and social event for both farmers and those in agribusiness. More than 150 exhibitors and sponsors showcased the latest equipment, technology, goods and services. For more information, check out vasoybean.com/ag-expo.