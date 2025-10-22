Viral markets: Finding success for your operation on Instagram

Instagram’s 2010 launch into the digital landscape marked a cultural timestamp. “Selfies” became mainstream, filters showcased the world through vibrant color and everyone had to grab a snapshot “for the ‘gram.”

A lot has transpired in 15 years. The app is no longer just for food shots and snaps of vacations (though they certainly have their place). It’s grown into a commercial giant, offering a point-of-sale location for millions of retailers and serving over two billion active monthly users.

The app’s format can be a commercial success for your farm as well, said Penn State Extension. Utilizing Instagram for farm operations was the subject of a recent “Lunch & Learn” webinar.

To make a case for why, statistics are helpful. A 2022 Business Insider article noted “nearly 40% of Gen Z prefers using TikTok and Instagram for search over Google, according to Google’s internal data.” A Forbes article shared that least half of Millennials trust influencer product recommendations – and Instagram is the influencer capital of social media. Translation? It’s a perfect place to pull in young, energetic customers and others interested in your brand.

Age demographics back this idea up. “Nearly 84% of Instagram users are younger than 45,” according to social media management platform Hootsuite, with the largest segments being 18 – 24 (31.7%) and 25 – 34 (30.6%).

Instagram’s main timeline serves static posts and Reels (videos up to a minute in duration). Stories and live videos can be accessed in the task bar at the top of the screen. Stories can be saved at the top of your profile for reference later – almost like “chapters.”

The “For You Page” (also known as the “Explore” page), accessible via the magnifying glass at the bottom of the app, is algorithmically driven. It boosts posts, Reels and more, based on the content the user regularly consumes.

All these features can be leveraged to increase traffic to both online points-of-sale and physical locations. An engaging profile photo and Instagram bio grab the attention and shares “social proof” of the value of your business.

The example of a winery was shared during the presentation – Agriturismo Borgo Divino is “the wine resort that will make you fall in love with Tuscany.” That idea works in any direction: “Only the freshest ingredients.” “Bringing your family farm quality since 1965.” Speak to the unique value served and the market niche filled.

“Hot button” seasonal items fit this purpose too – like a fruit farm highlighting their U-pick season or a dairy farm tour. Hours of operation, location address and website information are crucial as well. Optimize the bio so new users and returning customers alike can quickly ascertain your offerings.

Make your profile cohesive by utilizing quality images; similar color palettes and filter use are helpful for an even tone. Active stories on your profile draw the eye. Post a variety of content: products, behind-the-scenes, recipes, etc. Never forgo captions – “great visuals stop the scroll, but captions keep people engaged,” said one co-presenter.

Different features like the geolocation tag function and the “create event reminder” function are invaluable in keeping your business on potential and returning customers’ radar.

The Instagram app has a built-in shopping component. It allows users with a digital storefront to market products with tags and allows transactions in-app. Traffic can also redirect to the farm’s website for transactions. Though powerful, the shop function does have limits, and the panel recommended checking what products comply with Meta’s commerce policies before setting up a storefront.

Instagram Reels can help drive engagement, as they are made available for users on the Explore page. They’re useful for providing behind the scenes content, asserting your point of view or driving a call to action. Don’t feel pressure to utilize all 60 seconds; “keep it short – what can you relay in 10 to 15 seconds?”

The presentation parked on the “Explore page,” content strategy and driving the algorithm were all built to keep app users engaged, not to amplify third-party businesses. However, the app has clearly demonstrated its retail value – and it all comes down to strategy.

“We can’t control algorithms, but we can control what we’re posting,” the presenters noted.

“Don’t chase trends – build a community of the like-minded to increase engagement. Do this by highlighting your customer experiences, collaborating with other businesses and responding to comments.”

Understanding your customer is a crucial step. What is your customer for/against? What are you challenging in the industry or system? How is what’s available not good enough for them? The panel recommended the website Answer the Public (answerthepublic.com), which supplies user searches from Google, Instagram, YouTube and others based on a search query.

For instance, searching “custom beef cutting” on AIP can showcase what users are asking about custom meat cutting across those platforms. It can be helpful in structuring social media policy and planning content.

Post regularly – stories, Reels and carousels (photo series). Use keywords in the caption, thinking locally or regionally as appropriate (town, product, event, etc.). “Be the local expert,” said one of the presenters. “Be ready to give tips, shoutouts to other retail partners and local events.”

Any value brought to the table is an asset in driving your algorithm and growing your community with potential customers.

The visual component is crucial – “Make it Insta-worthy!” We’ve all heard that before. Curate moments during the visitor experience that invite pictures or video. Obviously, dirt comes with a working farm – but being intentional with cleanliness and structure in specific spaces can be incredibly helpful. The goal is to help visitors feel comfortable documenting their visit in these spaces – and sharing with their own online community.

It could be a specific bench or seating area with a printed or painted background. Perhaps an aesthetic corner of a pumpkin patch. Build an Instagram photo frame or photo booth. (The brightly colored booth at the New York State Fairgrounds comes to mind for this writer.) Make it fun and interesting, using farm animals, equipment or other unique identifiers, and invite users to share photos with a specific location tag or hashtag.

The ever-evolving world of social media can be daunting, but mainstays like Instagram have never been more accessible. It’s time to elevate your farm operation and find your own #viralmarket.

by Andy Haman