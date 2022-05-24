Vermont dairy farmers recognized for high quality milk

The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), in partnership with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund, is pleased to announce the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards. The awards recognize the dairy farmers who produced VT’s best quality milk in 2021.

The awards were presented to:

First place – David Houde, St. Johnsbury ($2,500)

Second place – Steven and Leslie Brown, East Burke ($1,500)

Third place – Howmars Farm/the Gates Family, Franklin ($1,000)

“The VDIA loves to promote the excellent work of our Vermont dairy farmers. The results of their hard work and dedication can be seen on the landscape throughout our state and in the wonderful dairy products produced with their milk in the state and the region,” said VDIA Board Member Amy Maxham. “Vermont dairy farmers work hard year-round to produce top quality milk and it is our privilege to recognize three Vermont farms for their exceptionally high quality. This level of quality is the result of year-round attention to detail, hard work and persistence.”

The A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund will provide a $5,000 grant to support the VDIA Milk Quality Award program. The grants are designed to encourage professionalism and quality in the industry and recognize dairy farmers for their daily hard work for VT. For many years, Angelo Pizzagalli has supported VT’s working landscape and its farmers, recognizing the importance of this segment of VT’s economy and shared heritage.

“Vermont’s farmers are focused on quality. We congratulate these award-winning farmers who are committed to excellence,” Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “We are thankful to the Angelo Pizzagalli family and the Vermont Community Foundation for their ongoing support of our dairy farmers. It’s making a difference for our hard-working farm families in Vermont.”

The VDIA works for the mutual benefit of its members, dairy farm families and the dairy industry while encouraging and promoting close cooperation with educational institutions and other agencies concerned with the dairy industry. It also provides educational opportunities, facilitates networking, supports youth activities in dairy and recognizes excellence in the dairy industry. The milk of all nominees has met strict quality criteria.