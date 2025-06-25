Two-year-old Griffin already making show rounds

Kirby Lynn Palmer’s two-year-old son, Griffin Dewitt Palmer, of Cowlesville, NY, is already making a presence in the show ring.

“He showed his gilt for the second time this past weekend in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and for the first time in, Batavia, New York,” Kirby said.

Griffin most recently showed his gilt, Miss B, raised by BGDK Showpigs of East Eden, NY. He showed at the Westmoreland Showcase in Greensburg and the Stockyard Classic Series at the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia.

Little Griffin’s experience with show animals started within weeks of his birth, according to his mother. “My family and I raise competitive show lambs and sell them annually (Palmer Land and Livestock; formerly KD Livestock). Griffin has been in the barn since he was two weeks old but hasn’t quite got the hang of walking a sheep yet, so we knew he was too little to attempt to show a sheep. My husband, Garrett, thought that maybe purchasing a pig for him to have at home would be beneficial in building confidence around livestock and prep him for showing as a three- or four-year-old. We decided to check out BGDK Showpigs online sale in April and ended up purchasing a high-end gilt.

“I grew up showing with Brendan, Garrett and Dillon Knoll (of BGDK Showpigs) so I knew that was where I’d like to purchase my pigs from and support their local program as they have always supported my lamb business. The Knoll brothers have developed a very competitive show pig business and raise high end show prospects for kids across the country.

“After one session of working with Miss B, I knew that this was something he was going to love and have a desire to do. Trinity Rogers (Dillon Knoll’s girlfriend) has been working with Griffin on showing his gilt and teaching him the ropes. We are so thankful for Dillon and Trinity’s dedication to our son and teaching him how to show at such a young age!

“Sharing these experiences with my family is something I will cherish forever. Raising kids in agriculture is the best way to teach hard work, dedication and drive to be the best you can be,” Palmer said.

Griffin’s mom has worked for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg for 15 years. She also made the Erie County Fair her hometown fair during her childhood.

“I have been an employee at the Erie County Fair now for the last 15 years and watching kids grow up in the show ring is something that brings me joy and warms my heart,” she said. “I truly believe the show ring is the best place to raise kids and now having my own kids and watching my oldest already in the ring at the age of 2 brings my family and I so much pride and joy.”