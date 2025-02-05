Trends in ag presented at Ag Society Forum

Fashion trends change often and without a lot of substantive impact on everyday life. Trends in agriculture can affect a farm’s viability and a farmer’s livelihood.

Eric Schilling, senior director of dairy business for Elanco Animal Health, presented “Trends that Transcend” as part of the recent New York State Agricultural Society Forum.

Unlike pegged jeans or the mullet haircut, trends in agriculture last longer and have a deeper reach. Schilling said one of the big trends in ag is the “pet parent” marketplace. People don’t “own” pets, they “adopt” – and treat their four-legged friend like a child.

“It’s a $4 billion industry today and will reach $5 to $6 billion in two years,” Schilling said.

That’s why farmers need to pay attention to the pet industry. For example, using all the parts of an animal they’re butchering could provide a new revenue stream with dog chews and pet food.

Schilling said pet parents want personalized pet nutrition plans, sustainable and eco-friendly products and more. Farm-sourced goods can check all of those boxes. And today’s pet parents are willing to pay more for premium goods for pampering their cats and dogs.

Schilling also shared livestock sustainability trends: sustainable intensification, circular livestock systems, digitalization and precision livestock farming and greenhouse gas mitigation. Farmers who prize sustainable agriculture will pay attention to reducing emissions while raising feed through methods such as no-till management and cover crops.

As for the animals, Schilling said more farmers are paying closer attention to animal genetics, nutrition management, ruminant and enteric health and methane-reducing feed ingredients to minimize emissions, both per animal and to reach each animal’s health ideal. The latter effect enables farmers to raise more meat per animal – an efficiency that both minimizes ecological impact and increases the farmer’s income.

Managing manure is a big part of raising livestock. Schilling said more farmers are using biodigesters and monitoring water management.

As part of the food chain, more farmers are striving for energy efficient operations. Data and tracking are key areas in which technology is playing a larger role for improving food safety and efficiency.

Historically, farmers have maintained a nose-to-the-grindstone approach without much thought for the consumers of their goods. But Schilling said that “81% of global consumers say that it’s ‘very important’ or ‘extremely important’ that companies implement programs to help the environment – 3,469 companies globally have set emissions reduction targets with the Science Based Target Initiative.”

Based in London, the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization helping businesses worldwide address concerns about the environment. Schilling noted that $38 trillion (one-third of the global economy) is covered by companies that have made SBTi commitments.

“These targets are here or near,” Schilling said.

He believes that if farmers miss out on making similar commitments to reduce their operations’ environmental impact, they will lose consumers’ trust. Ag companies like Tyson, Perdue, Smithfield, Tractor Supply and more have made commitments toward greater environmental sustainability.

Schilling observed many farmers already implement good stewardship practices to improve profitability but have done little to publicize their efforts and cash in on the carbon credits. “It does good while doing well,” he said.

He added that his company believes in executing “effective, science-based solutions for reducing enteric emissions on both an absolute and intensity basis” as well as “creating a unique and credible carbon credit insetting framework that allows for absolute and intensity-based carbon reductions to be monetized.”

