Transparency at Willow Haven Farm

Being able to provide for their community is one reason the DeMasters are passionate about farming. Willow Haven Farm, nestled in New Tripoli, PA, is the home of organic vegetables, pigs, dairy cattle and more.

Reuben and Tessa DeMaster have owned the farm for 15 years now, and successfully run the diverse operation while raising their nine children.

Starting this operation was not an easy task, as both Reuben and Tessa were fairly new to the industry. Reuben grew up working on vegetable farms but never learned how to operate his own farm or raise livestock. Reuben said he wanted to be involved in producing healthy food for his community, and was fortunate to be living on his in-laws’ property. This property had 40 accessible acres of land and was previously used as a farm, which helped get their business off the ground.

The DeMasters learned about farming through various online resources, including Penn State Extension courses and YouTube videos. Reuben quickly noticed that “the opportunities to learn are incredible” and the answers were all at his fingertips.

Getting their name out into the community was an important step in starting their career. At the beginning, the DeMasters spread their name through news coverage, farm events and word-of-mouth while also offering promotions and discounts for customers. To this day, Reuben is a strong believer that “the marketing skill is the money-making skill.”

For the first five years owning the farm, Reuben continued working as an independent contractor in winter, raising livestock and vegetables in summer. He was aware that keeping up with both jobs was not a “realistic possibility” and became a full-time farmer six years in.

Willow Haven Farm currently covers 100 acres, including 20 acres of rented property and a farm plot they purchased in 2020.

The DeMasters run a diverse operation, offering many products to their customers. The family raises pigs, dairy cattle, broilers and layers while also growing vegetables and operating a bakery on-site. When asked how they balance everything, Reuben stressed the importance of finding really good people to work with, as strong partnerships are essential.

The DeMasters have found their partnership in their 12 summer staff members and six winter staff members.

The farm is currently milking five dairy cows once a day with a vacuum-system bucket milker, aiming for three gallons per cow per day. These cows are Jersey, Ayrshire and Guernsey, all of which have “excellent temperament,” according to Reuben, and one bull is housed on the farm for natural breeding. The cows are mostly grass-fed and are provided one to two pounds of grain each day. The farm sells unpasteurized milk, and Reuben hopes to continue to “produce a premium product with excellent quality.”

The farm’s 25 pigs, 200 layers and 400 broilers are raised on pasture, rotating daily across 35 acres. The animals are sent to Springfield Meat Company, a USDA certified slaughtering facility.

When it comes to composting, Reuben doesn’t worry about the pig and chicken waste. Since they are raised on pasture, “most of [the waste] goes directly in the soil.” The dairy cow manure is collected for compost when their bedded pack barn is scooped each year.

Although customers can buy the milk, meat and vegetables at the farm store, Willow Haven Farm is not in a high-traffic area. The DeMasters are currently working on opening a retail location in a more densely populated area of Pennsylvania. Reuben sees this retail store as a great opportunity for more people to “look at the products, talk about them, ask questions” and meet the farmers.

Currently, Willow Haven Farm sells most of their products through their online CSA subscription. The CSA delivers goods straight to the customers’ homes and has been available year-round for the past three years. The farm also offers a Workplace Wellness Program, designed to make it easier for businesses to get fresh, healthy food to their employees.

One of the most popular events at Willow Haven Farm is their Foster A Chick program. What started as a customer request 10 years ago has turned into a steady part of their business. The event runs the week of Easter, and participants get a bag of food, a box and a pair of baby chicks they get to keep “as long as they want.” The event spiked in popularity in 2020, and the farm continues to give out 200 pairs of chicks each year.

The DeMasters are hoping to increase transparency in the food system because “people deserve to know and they want to know” where their food comes from, Reuben said. Sharing their process with their customers is “one of the foundations of what we’re trying to do as a farm.” The couple shares videos they take in the field and invite customers on their farm for tours, open farm events, classes and even brick-oven pizza nights.

Starting this diverse farming operation was a learning experience for Reuben and Tessa, but their work is paying off. The community they have built through their products and events has inspired customers to eat healthier and to learn more about agriculture.

“There’s room for a lot more producers in the Northeast,” Reuben said, and he encourages more people to get involved in farming.

For more information, visit willowhavenfarmpa.com.

by Kelsi Devolve