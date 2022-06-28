Think you have ‘country culture’? Test your mettle at Empire Farm Days

by Courtney Llewellyn

Empire Farm Days will be celebrating another wonderful year from Aug. 2 – 4, again at Palladino Farms in Pompey, NY. The annual celebration recognizes and honors all this agricultural in New York State, and this year, a new attraction will be sure to bring out both the bravado and the brawn in some attendees.

There will be a couple of new events this year to attract both farmers and the whole farm family, including the Farmer Olympics. Sign-ups will be taking place on site.

Sponsored by Country Culture, the online country lifestyle source (at countryculture.co), the Farmer Olympics will feature five events that will test strength, speed and agility. The events will be divided up by age class for both farmers and other attendees to compete in. Events featured include a bale toss, hay bale hurdles, a sledgehammer throw, an egg toss and a tire flip. Competitors are invited to enter into as many contests as they see fit.

Ribbons and prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group.

In addition, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 3 there will be kiddy tractor pulls with trophies awarded for our smaller competitors.

Country Culture and Lee Trade Shows wants to see if you have what it takes to win the blue ribbon at this year’s Empire Farm Days. To learn more about the show, be sure to visit empirefarmdays.leetradeshows.com.