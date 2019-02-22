Time to plan for the New York Spring Dairy Carousel April 4-7 in Syracuse at the New York State Fairgrounds. The 44th edition, sponsored by the New York Holstein Association, will include shows for all major dairy breeds along with top-notch Holstein and Protein Breed sales.

In 2018, over 250 youth from the Northeast participated in the judging contest followed by eight different breed shows featuring 800 head of dairy cattle. Many of the animals have won their respective breed’s All-American contests as “The Carousel” has become known as “the show of the spring.”

The Carousel officially kicks off Thursday, April 4 at 12 p.m. with the fifth annual Richard Keene Memorial Youth Judging Contest. The judging contest is open to youth of all ages and includes a collegiate division as well. Farm Credit Northeast sponsors this event. At 3 p.m. will be the Youth Showmanship Contest, open to any youth who want to participate in the contest.

New York Junior Holstein members are center stage on Friday morning, April 5, with the New York Junior Holstein Show judged by Nathan Thomas of Ohio. Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the New York Spring Select Sale will take place in the Poultry Barn featuring 80 lots of high quality Holsteins and Jerseys. All American cow families, unlimited show potential, breed leading genomics, and great pedigreed cattle will sell. The day ends with the Protein Breeds Sale featuring Ayrshire and Guernsey Cattle at 6 p.m.

Saturday morning 8 a.m. finds the Red & Whites in the Coliseum for Thomas’ evaluation. At 8 a.m. Chad Ryan, WI will place the Ayrshire Show. The Milking Shorthorn Show will take place at 10:30 a.m. with Pat Conroy, IN officiating. Brown Swiss start off our afternoon at 12:30 p.m. with Ryan placing the big brown cows. The show day concludes with Nathan Thomas placing the Guernsey breed at 3 p.m.

The Carousel culminates on Sunday, April 7 with the Northeast Spring National Holstein Show judged by Pat Conroy and the Jersey Show placed by Pierre Boulet of Quebec City.

A complete schedule of events is included below. Cattle will again be released at the end of each breed show. A list of classes and the entry forms are available online at http://nyspringdairycarousel.fairentry.com OR by calling the New York Holstein Association office at 607.273.7591. Early entry deadline is March 11.

If you’re planning to attend, hotels in the area include: Quality Inn & Suites Fairgrounds, 315.457.8700; Best Western Fairgrounds, 315.484.0044; Comfort Inn Fairgrounds, 315.453.0045; Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds 315.701.5000; and Western Ranch Motel, 315.457.9236. Make your reservations as soon as possible since rooms sell out quickly. Mention the New York Spring Dairy Carousel for special rates.

Camper/RV hookups are available at $35 per day. Reservations, camper license number, and pre-payment are required.

Food is available in the Coliseum and admission is free, so come one and all to the 2019 New York Spring Dairy Carousel. There will be a Basket Raffle benefitting the NYHA Scholarship Auction and sponsor booths in the coliseum as well.

For any other questions or for online entries and information go to http://nyspringdairycarousel.fairentry.com or contact Cattle Superintendent Alan Danforth at 518.231.6597 or New York Holstein Association Executive Manager Kelly Reynolds at 920.728.1596.

2019 New York Spring Dairy Carousel Schedule of Events

Tuesday, April 2

8 a.m.: Barns open — Cattle may move in

Wednesday, April 3

7 p.m.: All cattle in place

Thursday, April 4

11 a.m.: Exhibitor’s Meeting — Showring

12 p.m.: Richard Keene Memorial Judging Contest

3 p.m.: Youth Showmanship Contest

Friday, April 5

9 a.m.: New York Jr. Holstein Show

1 p.m.: New York Spring Select Sale

6 p.m.: Protein Breeds Sale

Saturday, April 6

8 a.m.: Red & White Show (Ring 1) and Ayrshire Show (Ring 2)

10:30 a.m.: Milking Shorthorn Show (Ring 2)

12:30 p.m.: Brown Swiss Show (Ring 1)

2 p.m.: Guernsey Show (Ring 2)

Sunday, April 7

8 a.m.: Northeast Spring National Holstein Show (Ring 1)

8 a.m.: Jersey Show (Ring 2)

Cattle released at conclusion of each breed show