Part 4: Personal stories

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), often dubbed the “red meat allergy,” is a life-changing reaction to a particular sugar resulting from the bite of a lone star tick. Many farmers, including some who told their stories during a presentation on AGS, have been affected by this syndrome beyond an allergy to red meat.

Ashton, an ag teacher, has dealt with AGS for five years. For her, handling livestock results in an allergic reaction including itchy hands and ears, achy joints and brain fog. If dust from calf milk replacer gets in her face, she struggles to breathe.

To avoid allergic reactions, Ashton wears gloves and washes her hands immediately after handling animals. “In spring, with spring allergies, I have to take more precautions,” she said. “Sometimes I also wear a mask … One of the biggest things is to be aware of potential reactions and be willing to step back.”

To reduce exposures, Ashton relies on her students for much of the livestock handling.

“If you are newly diagnosed, you’ll figure it out,” said Ashton. “I felt hopeless, and I thought I was going to have to give up everything. Even if you don’t know the severity, you’ll figure it out. There are ways to work with it, and it does get better.”

Daniel, a sixth-generation farmer and ag teacher who was diagnosed with AGS eight years ago, finds that amniotic fluid causes the most severe reaction. Contact with animals results in itchy hands, and touching his face after touching animals will also cause itching.

When Daniel has contact with animals, allergic reactions occur immediately. If he eats red meat, his symptoms are delayed four to six hours and range from an upset stomach to anaphylaxis.

To minimize reactions, he relies on long sleeves and gloves. If he’s processing calves in summer, he wears shoulder-length OB gloves. When possible, he waits until calves are dry to process them to avoid contact with amniotic fluid. Daniel washes his hands immediately after any animal contact.

“Know your limits,” said Daniel. “Know how much exposure you can take and don’t be afraid to ask for help … Have a support network so if you can’t do what you need to do, you’ll have backup.”

Jenna raises cattle, goats and emu and has had AGS for four years. “My biggest triggers on the farm are manure and amniotic fluid,” she said. “If fluids get on me, it causes red, swollen areas. Manure, especially when wet, is a problem.”

Like many with AGS, Jenna’s allergic reactions also include GI symptoms and anaphylaxis after consuming mammal products, which occur about four hours after eating. Livestock exposure causes immediate reactions, with respiratory problems, itchy, watery eyes, itchy skin and brain fog.

Her cattle are managed in rotational grazing, and she has fewer symptoms when cattle aren’t close to the house. She also tries to stay upwind of cattle, and separates and washes her family’s clothes separately to avoid exposure.

“Since the farm reactions are so quick, when my eyes start itching, it’s building up to something bigger,” said Jenna. “That’s my key to step away, take a break and have someone else do it. Knowing the first symptoms is important.”

The farm enterprise involves raising cattle for butchering, but since Jenna can’t eat any of the beef they raise, emus and an ostrich have been added to the farm so she can still have farm-raised meat.

Jenna has found that many are unaware of AGS. “If you’re having mild symptoms like itching and stomach issues when you eat mammal, you might not realize you have an allergy,” she said. “More awareness would be great, along with a good support system. Take preventive measures and be smart about it.”

Sonya, who used to milk cows and raise pigs, was recently diagnosed but believes she’s had AGS for eight years. Being in the presence of manure, amniotic fluid or blood resulted in brain fog, tinnitus, itchiness and facial swelling.

Like others, Sonya’s food reactions are delayed, but animal exposure initiated a more immediate allergic response. “I had mild symptoms for a long time,” she said, adding that she ignored migraines and GI symptoms. “As I was bitten by more ticks, my reactions got progressively worse to the point I was having cardiac symptoms every time I was around my cows. I’ve tried to stay away from livestock but recently had exposures, reacted quickly and continued to have problems weeks later.”

Despite wearing gloves, long sleeves, an N95 mask and showering immediately after working with animals, Sonya had too many severe reactions and had to sell her dairy cows, pigs and rabbits. Although she’s still dealing with health issues, she’s switched to raising poultry and hopes to eventually return to full work on the farm.

“Be careful, know what the signs and symptoms are and go get tested if you think you’re having issues,” said Sonya. It’s okay to switch to something else. It was hard to give up my cows, which were my passion, but it’s necessary for health to take a step back and try something new.”

Preventing tick bites is the only way to prevent AGS.

For more information on AGS, visit alphagalinformation.org.

by Sally Colby