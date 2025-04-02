The local grain economy in the Granite State

NOFA-NH kicked off their 2025 winter conference with a panel discussing how to build a local grain economy. The panel’s host, Sarah Cox of Tuckaway Farm, introduced the four speakers involved in the grain industry: Andrew Dixon, Cheryl Holbert, Tyler Murray and Paul Pollaro.

Dixon is the owner of the Here & There Grain Project, which assists farmers in various ways to succeed in harvesting, growing, processing and selling grain. Dixon spreads his knowledge to other farmers to showcase “the fun that is to be had working with grain.”

The Here & There Grain Project is a collaborative grain grower offering a mobile harvesting service and post-harvest technical assistance.

Holbert is the owner of Nomad Bakery in Derry, NH, focusing on artisan breads and using organic and locally sourced ingredients when available. Bread was “always important” to Holbert’s family growing up, and she wanted to bring real bread back to the market. She started her small business using ingredients from nearby farms and using her knowledge to teach and “spread the love” about bread.

Murray owns and operates Granite Grains, where he’s grown a wide variety of certified organic grain since 2020. Murray said he can’t seem to grow enough bread wheat, as it quickly became “the bread and butter of the operation.”

Pollaro, of the Maine Grain Alliance and the Heritage Harvest Project, introduced himself as “the first step along the grain chain.” Although Pollaro “accidentally stumbled” into the seed industry, he has become very passionate about saving and preserving rare and heritage grain varieties.

The Heritage Harvest Project’s Facebook profile notes, “Heritage breeds & heirloom produce let us taste our place in the world.”

Cox believes that the local grain movement is all about hope, joy, community and “revitalizing something that was lost over 200 years ago.” She pointed out “the hope of what it means for soil health, incorporating grains into our crop rotations … [and] all the joy that comes through each of us when you have those grain products in front of you.”

There are many challenges with growing grain in the field. Murray said, “It’s hard to find small-scale equipment” to use in his operation, and Dixon has been “humbled by machines” in the industry.

When it comes to organic farming in particular, Cox emphasized the importance of “farmer-to-farmer peer education.” Dixon added how the “timing of planting” is difficult, but crucial, to master. That’s where those with experience are particularly important.

For farmers who are considering growing grain, Pollaro is aware that because “there’s a lot of [seed] varieties, it’s hard to know where to start.” He recommends mixing various heritage seed varieties together and adjusting the ratios to adapt to changes in climate throughout the years.

All four of the panelists are passionate about the grain economy and work hard to provide high-quality local products for the public. Holbert is confident that the more you know about your ingredients, the more successful your product will be. She continues to learn about the characteristics of the grains she uses in her bakery, which helps her determine how to make the best bread.

Continuing education and peer-connections in the industry can help the world see “what bread really can be.”

by Kelsi Devolve