The good times rolled at CattleCon23

Nearly 7,000 cattle producers, industry partners and stakeholders gathered in New Orleans for the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show.
The representatives from Zinpro were all smiles at CattleCon23.
The convention, the largest in the beef industry, offered education, engagement and entertainment from Jan. 31 – Feb. 3.
Zoetis experts were on the trade show floor and making presentations to ensure cattle producers had everything they needed.
Convention participants gained insights on market trends and weather forecasts, learned about the industry’s commitment to protecting environmental resources, supporting communities and creating an economically viable future and heard an update on the beef business climate in the U.S. and around the globe.
If CattleCon attendees had questions about genetics, TransOva was there to help.
Country Folks was on site to network and learn the latest in the industry.
Elanco, the second-largest animal health company in the world, had plenty of helpful staff to talk with attendees.
To see what else CattleCon had to offer, see future issues of Country Folks and check out convention.ncba.com.
Photos by Enrico Villamaino
Michael Hampton and Nate Brown from Central Life Sciences are industry experts when it comes to livestock feed additives.
Purina, which sponsors a number of beef cattle shows throughout the region, was ready to talk turkey (or cattle, as it were).
Members of the New York Beef Producers Association traveled to the Big Easy to attend CattleCon.
The staff at the Boehringer Ingleheim booth were eager to answer any questions about their animal health products.
The Merck team shared information about their veterinary products, technologies and veterinary services.
The crew from Corteva lured attendees in with great deals and a giant Plinko board for prizes.
Managing Editor Courtney Llewellyn had a chance to meet witih Deputy Ag Secretary Jewel Bronaugh one-on-one.
With the theme “Jazzed in New Orleans,” the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention kicked off with a second line.
The Ernest Morial Convention Center is a stone’s throw from the Mississippi River, so the steamboat S.S. T-Bone was ready to roll.
