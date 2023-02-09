The good times rolled at CattleCon23

Nearly 7,000 cattle producers, industry partners and stakeholders gathered in New Orleans for the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show.

The convention, the largest in the beef industry, offered education, engagement and entertainment from Jan. 31 – Feb. 3.

Convention participants gained insights on market trends and weather forecasts, learned about the industry’s commitment to protecting environmental resources, supporting communities and creating an economically viable future and heard an update on the beef business climate in the U.S. and around the globe.

Country Folks was on site to network and learn the latest in the industry.

To see what else CattleCon had to offer, see future issues of Country Folks and check out convention.ncba.com.

Photos by Enrico Villamaino