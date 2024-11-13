The cow whisperers teach stockmanship in western NY

HAMBURG, NY – A beef event held in Hamburg at the Erie County fairgrounds was certainly apropos. It paired nicely with the western New York tradition of serving “beef on weck.” With all these beef connotations, you know it was going to be good for many reasons.

The 2024 Stockmanship and Stewardship event served up a unique two-day practical, educational experience and networking opportunity for over 100 beef and dairy producers and collaborative partners in the beef industry.

“Our goal was achieved in creating an impactful event that helped our farmers succeed and gain insight about the industry’s future for New York and beyond,” said Nancy Glazier, livestock & small farms specialist on the CCE NWNY Regional Team. Glazier and Chrissy Claudio from the New York Beef Council were the frontline organizers who corralled the many logistical challenges in delivering a meaningful meeting.

When the “cow whisperers” come to New York and step into the corral, magic seemingly happens with a targeted movement here and a quiet mannerism there. This dance of demonstrating low stress cattle handling techniques to farmers has made Curt Pate and Dr. Ron Gill household names in the beef and equine world.

“Cows are easy – people are hard,” said Pate. “Ninety-nine percent of problems with cattle behavior are people problems … Stockmanship is a craft and gentle cattle are the goal.”

The two stockmen paired up to sort animals from S&K Herefords in showing driving and drawing pressures, went over facility nuances and animal health tools and engaged the audience with real world experiences. The pair replied to a robust flurry of questions from farmers.

The Curt and Ron-isms were plenty: “Gentle cattle gain weight.” “Practice sorting your cows – you don’t teach them on the last day.” “A cow wants to see you with both eyes.” “Another word for experience is mistakes.” “Cattle only think of one thing at a time.” “You work the cow’s mind, then body.” “Stop their feet, stop their mind.” “Humans have frequency and energy that translate to animals” and “When working cattle, ladies need a plan to be successful – men need to remember that.”

The targeted rotating educational sessions kept the intensity up and the learning concise. A beautiful mosaic of five topics engaged the audience. NCBA’s Senior Director of Market Research David Friedlander showed consumer preferences and how targeted messaging contributes to buying power. Sadly, he showed how “76% of consumers don’t know a lot about how cattle are raised for food while animal welfare is their top concern.”

“The opportunity is being effective at telling our story on the positive attributes of beef,” he said.

Vermont grazing consultant and author Sarah Flack described her toolbox of improving pastures: employing variable regrowth periods, residual height management, having an appropriate stocking rate and changing stocking densities to using pasture monitoring and fertility data in creating a forage base that builds healthy soil, cattle and wallets.

“And by all means, practice humility when working with nature,” she said.

NCBA Senior Director of Producer Education Michaela Clowser led a session on adding value by creating scenarios for culling decisions and looking at transportation impact examples. She also provided data on how bruising and other on-farm practices can reduce meat quality.

“It’s why BQA training continues to offer practical solutions,” she noted.

Canadian dairy farmer Kirk Jackson offered his context and strategies for implementing beef x dairy synchronized breeding. “It all starts with getting high Brix colostrum into the calves, and for me, 10 weeks of whole milk to get animals to a 275-pound target,” he said. “I’ve been able to hit 20% Prime and 80% Choice with a 60:40 grain-to-forage ratio. Hybrid vigor from crossbreeding has been a game changer on my Holsteins to be able to achieve this.”

New York State Trooper Matt Luft and Cornell’s Dr. Rob Lynch went over practical truck and trailer safety inspections, compliance regulations and effective transportation practices essential for maintaining beef quality and animal welfare standards.

Attendees also learned about genomics testing for cattle, an inside look at the Certified Angus Beef Program’s growth and had the opportunity to network with exhibitors, sponsors and peers over a steak dinner.

The New York beef industry welcomed Dr. Adam Murray, pro-livestock beef cattle Extension specialist, to the stage. Murray’s focus is to support beef cattle producers of various sizes through programming and research and facilitating market development. He also educates new and existing farmers about different cattle production and marketing strategies.

Murray strives to create connections between live cattle production and meat science. He is involved with youth agriculture programs through judging shows and assisting 4-H students with their projects. His passion is in learning how cattle management throughout the entire lifecycle can influence carcass characteristics and the beef eating experience.

The 2024 Stockmanship and Stewardship event was sponsored by NCBA, the New York Beef Council, Neogen, Certified Angus Beef, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Twin Clover Equipment, Powder River, NYS Department of Ag & Markets, SK Herefords and the National Grazing Lands Coalition.

by Troy Bishopp, NatGLC Northeast Resource Manager