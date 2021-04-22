The countdown is on for Empire Farm Days

by Courtney Llewellyn, Country Folks

With just over 100 days to go until one of the biggest events of the summer, Lee Trade Shows, the organizers of Empire Farm Days, are shifting into overdrive to make sure the 2021 event is bigger and better than ever.

This year’s Empire Farm Days, set for Aug. 3 – 5, is returning to Palladino Farms in Pompey, NY, situated just southeast of Syracuse. A 2,300-acre beef and crop farm, the site last hosted the farm days celebration in the 1980s, and farm co-owner Dan Palladino is excited to welcome it back.

“We’ve got the food menu planned and set, and now we’re working on the equipment side of it,” Palladino said April 16. “The roadways are moving along and we’re ready to get the signs done. Our community remembers Empire Farm Days, and they’re just as excited as I am that it’s coming back here.”

Tim Nicholas, his father and his uncle, all of Nicholas Excavation and Construction, are in their heavy equipment creating those new roadways. Nicholas said they started the initial work in November, took a break over the winter and started up again in March. In total, they’ll be putting in about 19,000 feet of roadway for visitors. They’re aiming to finish the work in early May.

“It’s great being back working here,” Nicholas said. “When I was 13 or 14, I used to ride my bike up here and work on the farm, helping with hay. It’s cool to be a part of this now. And it’s great that the event is involving so many local businesses.”

Community nonprofits, such as 4-H, FFA, the local fire department and historical society and more, will be manning the food booths for the event, all of which feature food from the on-site Heritage Hill Brewhouse.

Also involved will be CNY Farm Supply, Clinton Tractor, Cazenovia Equipment, White’s Farm Supply and JC Smith Inc.

“A new location means new crowds, and that means it gives customers, farmers and locals another reason to come and enjoy the show – and the new scenery,” said Eric Law of CNY Farm Supply.

Empire Farm Days draws attendees from all of New York State as well as neighboring states. Products on display will be of interest to full-time dairy, beef or crop farmers as well as rural landowners. All the brand names you’ve grown to trust will be on display, with product managers on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Set for Aug. 3 – 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, the show will also feature a number of events, including an auction by Alex Lyon & Son Auctions, based in nearby Bridgeport, NY, and two days of tractor pulls. There will even be a 100% New York-made beer available for attendees to enjoy. A total of 50 acres of event space and 30 acres of parking will also ensure plenty of healthy space for everyone. (Parking will be $10 per car, but all Central New York equipment dealers are offering $5 off coupons.) Attendees that need to stay overnight have a large selection of the top hotel chains, B&Bs and campgrounds.

For more information, see EmpireFarmDays.LeeTradeShows.com and follow @EmpireFarmDays on Facebook and Instagram.