The Cazenovia Winter Farmers Market warms the palate

by Troy Bishopp

CAZENOVIA, NY – You can’t buy happiness but you can buy local food at a winter farmers market and that’s kind of the same thing.

At the onset of winter, you need comfort food. What better place to find powerhouse ingredients than locally at a winter farmers market? As nature would have it, these winter foods offer the nutritional building blocks to fortify us against cold season bugs and ring in the holidays with good health.

For over a decade, the Cazenovia Winter Farmers Market has sought to bring customer and farmer together in a local, fresh from the farm experience, but gather inside out of the cold. The 2019-20 market takes place on the third Saturday of each month and matches vendors with ample space provided by the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, located at 26 Chenango St. in Cazenovia. Legion member and passionate veteran farmer Tricia Park manages the thriving market and sells products from her family’s Creekside Meadows Farm in nearby New Woodstock, NY.

The Madison County market sponsored by the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce appeals to customers because it showcases delectable goods from farmers, value-added producers and artisans within 25 miles of the market venue. “We encourage customers to engage and get to know your farmer personally because all our farmers and vendors are local in the community,” said Park. “Local, in-season goods mean superb flavor and nutrients. Once you’ve tried the freshness and learned the real stories of these incredibly hard working folks and choose to support them with your food dollar, everyone wins.”

The Legion hall frames the market well with two floors and over 23 farmers and vendors. Tons of beautiful, freshly harvested vegetables, meats, baked goods and other food items, handcrafted soaps, jewelry and more are for sale from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tom Stone from Stone Brothers Farm, who has been a participant in the market for six years, said, “It’s a great market and a valuable place to sell our microgreens.”

Judy Gianforte from Gianforte Farm said her organic grains and flour provide customers with an Old World memorable taste. “Folks are seeking real fresh oats and cornmeal that their grandparents used to cook with,” she commented.

Park said there is room for more local vendors. If interested, you can contact her at TriciaP763@gmail.com or 315.720.2141. To stay updated on the market visit www.facebook.com/CazenoviaFarmersMarket .