Typically, discussions about agricultural technology and mechanization focus on the financial costs of upgrading in relation to anticipated impacts on production, efficiency and income. Farmers, ag service providers and researchers are expanding that discussion to address how agricultural technology influences farmers’ mental and physical health and safety.

Recently, the Northeast Center for Occupational Health & Safety (NEC) and the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine & Health (NYCAMH) hosted “Technology & Mechanization: The Role of Technological Advancements in Agriculture and Their Influence on Farm Health and Safety.” The webinar was moderated by Dr. Conor Hammersley, NEC research scientist.

Each of the featured speakers revealed that their views on farm safety were shaped in their childhoods. Dr. Aaron Yoder, research director at Central States Center for Agricultural Safety & Health at UNMC, grew up on a beef farm. His grandparents were coal miners, so Yoder reflected that the “safety culture” of the coal mines was applied to the farm.

When working around machinery, he recalled being repeatedly reminded, “Don’t expect that the operator sees you.”

For Erik Merrell, paramedic and ag safety educator with NYCAMH, the need for farm safety training hits especially close to home. When he was young, a neighbor ran over his own child. His parents kept the details from him at the time, but he noted that too often “it takes a tragedy” to get people concerned about safety.

Marianne Robinson, business administrator at Sunnyside Farms Inc., was raised on a small farm. Her involvement with farm safety began when she participated in a farm safety poster program as a child. Part of what continues to drive her investment in farm safety is the “emotional side” of the issue, as opposed to regulatory compliance: “We talk about safety with the people we work with because we like them.”

In recent years, safety has become more of a priority at all levels of agriculture. As Merrell noted, “Everyone wants to go home at the end of the day.” Improvements and innovations in ag tech and mechanization mean that safety is increasingly being built into equipment design. Roll bars, seatbelts, PPE, automatic shut-offs and collision avoidance systems help prevent accidents and provide an added level of protection should an accident occur.

Another benefit of advances in agricultural technology is the potential to reduce the time and associated stress of specific activities. Hammersley noted, however, that these benefits are not foregone conclusions. He shared a conversation in which a farmer commented “We have more time, and we do more farming.”

Yoder expanded on that by using the example of guided tractors, which can reduce the stress of following rows across large fields as long as the farmer takes the break it offers without creating more stress. Farmers who take business calls or livestream while the tractor operates may actually experience more stress related to multi-tasking and decision fatigue. New safety hazards may also be created if farmers are distracted at the ends of rows or in the event of a malfunction.

These risks are heightened when the designers creating safety features do not fully understand the realities in the field. In the past, safety research relied heavily on post-accident reports such as death certificates and hospital records of tragic accidents. The advent of wearable sensors and other measurement devices now enables researchers to assess the finer aspects of health and farming and even catch “near misses” to determine which factors prevent accidents.

There is more to increasing farm safety than providing detailed information and safer equipment, though. Mindset is a key factor. Older generations may not see the value in new safety features (for example, seatbelts), especially if they require farmers to adjust practices that have served them for decades.

Robinson reflected, “Common sense is free. We don’t have to pay for it, but we have to use it.”

Financial considerations can also be challenging. Smaller farms may lack the resources to purchase safety-equipped machinery, especially if they have an older model that is still getting the job done. At the same time, newer equipment may come standard with features that a farmer doesn’t need or want – along with the higher price tag. Although some upgrades are eligible for financial aid and new features may pay for themselves over time, there is a concern that technology may be increasing the divide between smaller and larger farms.

Although small farms may face unique financial concerns, safety is important for farms of all sizes. Robinson noted that “large farms are run by families too,” and that each employee has a family. She maintains that tying farm safety to its impact on individuals and their families helps empower both farmworkers and farm owners to promote a safety culture.

Instead of just following the rules, Robinson now has farm employees who take the initiative to approach her with safety concerns and to request solutions.

Every speaker agreed that improving farm safety requires commitments from everyone involved in agriculture. Since the ag industry sometimes moves faster than academia, Yoder emphasized the importance of engaging in platforms that bring together farmers, researchers and service providers, such as the “Fields of Knowledge” webinars and the Agricultural Safety & Health Council of America (ASHCA).

Some of the activities that have served to connect different agricultural stakeholders are facing challenges of their own. Significant funding for farm safety research, education, outreach and training has come from USDA, the National Institutes of Health, the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

While recent federal funding cuts pose a threat to these critical actions, Yoder asserted that he and his colleagues are “not gonna give up” seeking alternative sources of funding and advocating for improved farm safety.

by Kristen M. Castrataro