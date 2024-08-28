Supporting the next generation of ag at the NH 4-H Livestock Auction

County fairs have timeless traditions, and at the heart of the fairs are the animal shows. 4-H youth work tirelessly throughout the year to select, train and show their project animals. In New Hampshire, some youth have risen to the challenge and are raising market animals for the NH 4-H Livestock Auction, held annually at the Hopkinton Fair.

On Sept. 2, NH 4-H’ers will have market-ready steers, lambs, goats and hogs available for purchase, for families to fill their freezers with high-quality, local meat.

Work for the 4-H members participating in the auction begins in spring. Youth carefully select their projects from either their own herds or purchase a project from an area farm. The animals they pick need to be structurally correct and show natural muscling from a young age in order to be potential market projects.

The auction projects typically also serve as broader 4-H projects. After the youth purchase their animals, they need to begin training them to perform in the show ring. Many 4-H’ers participate in workshops like the 4-H Beef Field Day or Sheep & Goat Clinic to help them prepare for the show season ahead.

Throughout summer, the 4-H members work with volunteers to help monitor the progress of their animals, create feed plans for market weight and receive the expertise of longtime farmers. The end goal is to have a market-ready animal in time for the 4-H auction at the Hopkinton Fair.

The summer 4-H fairs serve as checkpoints for the youth, and their placings in the show ring help them monitor their progress against other similar animals.

“The New Hampshire 4-H Livestock Auction is an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Charlotte Dill. This will be her fifth year selling a market lamb with the Livestock Auction. “There are early mornings and late nights in the barn, but it’s all worth it to see the final project come together. If you would like to support the next generation of agriculture, please come and support the NH 4-H Livestock Auction.”

Olivia Mock is a six-year member of the Merrimack County 4-H Livestock Club and is raising her market steer Stryker for the Livestock Auction. He currently weighs 1,250 lbs. Together, she and her brother show beef cattle from their family farm, Mock Angus Farm, across NH 4-H fairs.

“Something I’ve learned along the way of raising my market animals is that it takes a lot of time, work and patience,” noted Olivia. “Something that I’m proud of is how far my steer has come. I have five other beef projects that I am showing this year and I work with them every night. I am very determined to make this market steer the best he can be.”

At the time of the auction, 4-H participants submit records to show what they fed their animals, the average daily gain and costs associated with raising the project. Like Olivia said, it takes drive, dedication and determination to have a successful outcome.

The event creates an accessible way for the public to support local agriculture. “The 4-H auction allows the consumer to ask questions of the young people that have raised an animal they’re considering purchasing for their freezer,” said Guy Larochelle, 2024 NH 4-H Livestock Auction chair. “You can be sure of the origins, care and feeding of the quality meat you’re serving your family.”

Different from other auctions, animals purchased in the NH 4-H Livestock Auction have a pre-booked processing date, thanks to the generosity of Lemay & Sons Packaging House. The processor will transport the animals to the facility, and buyers just have to pick up their meat in Goffstown when it’s ready. Lemay & Sons is a USDA-inspected processing facility, so the meat can easily be sold and served in local restaurants and stores.

Anyone interested in purchasing an animal can visit the event webpage (extension.unh.edu/new-hampshire-4-h/new-hampshire-4-h-livestock-show-auction), receive bidder information and request a pass to the Hopkinton Fair on the day of the auction. For people who cannot attend in person, pre-bids and sponsorships are great ways to support the auction.

Guy concluded, “As someone who values agriculture and the importance of small farms and local, humanely raised meat products, I encourage everyone to support the 4-H auction because of its ability to not only mentor young farmers but to help create a community of like-minded folks to support the future of local agriculture.”

by Hannah Majewski