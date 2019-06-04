Students: Pre-Registration open for New York State FFA Welding Contest

SENECA FALLS, NY — Students in grades 9-12 have until July 23 to pre-register for the 2019 New York State FFA Welding Competition that will be held at the 2019 Empire Farm Days. The students will demonstrate their welding knowledge and skills for Morrisville State College scholarship awards on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the 2019 Empire Farm Days at Rodman Lott and Son Farms in Seneca Falls, NY.

Morrisville State College, Haun Welding, and Briggs and Stratton Power Products of Munnsville sponsor the contest that awards $2,250 in Morrisville State Collage scholarship funds: $1,000 for First Place, $750 for Second Place and $500 for Third Place. High Team performance is recognized with a certificate.

To pre-register, students may contact contest coordinators Johanna Bossard, at 315.824.6386, jbossard@hamiltoncentral.org; Jared Ford, Morrisville State College, 315.684.6877, fordjt@morrisville.edu; or Charles Ax, Morrisville State College, 315.684.6648, axcj@morrisville.edu. A list of equipment to bring will be provided.

The judging of individual and team pair performance includes completing three welds with two different types of welding equipment provided by Haun Welding. Contestants also compete in oxy-acetylene torch cutting, a metal identification quix, and multiple-choice quiz, and are judged on professional appearance, attitude, preparedness, and safety.

The 2018 New York State FFA Welding Competition winners were:

1st Place Individual: Justin Rodda, Otselic Valley Central School

2nd Place Individual: Patrick Fontaine, Pioneer Central School

3rd Place Individual: Evan Liskow, Randolph Central School

High Team: Tallon Delahoy and Evan Liskow, Randolph Central School.

The New York State FFA Welding Competition is among the full range of activities, demonstrations, exhibits, and equipment at the Empire Farm Days agricultural and rural living event. Learn more at www.empirefarmdays.com or call 877.697.7837.