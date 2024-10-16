Starting out with organic livestock

For producers interested in raising livestock under organic standards, Jackie Schweichler, staff attorney, Center for Agricultural & Shale Law at Penn State, has some tips.

The organic industry is the fastest growing segment of American agriculture. “As of 2021, sales of food and non-food organic products reached $57.5 billion,” said Schweichler. “There are more than 17,000 certified organic farms in the U.S.”

Schweichler outlined some terminology: “Sustainable agriculture” was defined in the 1990 Farm Bill. She summarizes the term as “farming that meets food and textile needs without compromising the environment.”

“The definition makes no distinction between traditional and organic production,” said Schweichler. “This is important because not all organic production is sustainable, and a conventional farm may be sustainable.”

“Fair trade” is similar to both organic and sustainable in regard to promotion and marketing. The main difference is that fair trade is a social movement with no regulations and is certified by organizations based on private standards.

The Organic Foods Production Act, created in 1990, was the start of certification uniformity. With this act in place, businesses can create organic markets and provide federal regulation for organic certification. The National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) makes recommendations for standards and the implementation process. The board includes 15 members who represent various aspects of organic production.

The most recognizable aspect of the act is the National Organic Program (NOP). “The National Organic Program began in 2000 and is administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS),” said Schweichler. “It certifies products that are organically produced.”

Prior to 2000, organic products were certified by private organizations that made their own rules with voluntary standards or based on state law.

Under the NOP, state officials or private individuals can be accredited as organic certifying agents. Each state can have its own certification standards, but they must be stricter than NOP standards.

One of the primary requirements for organic livestock is that their feed must meet NOP standards. Animals must derive some of their nutritional intake from pasture. During the grazing season, 30% of dry matter intake must be from pasture. Farmers are required to develop and maintain a pasture management plan that protects water and soil quality.

Dairy animals must graze outdoors for the entire grazing season, and a pasture management plan is required.

“The grazing season depends on the climate of the region, but it has to be at least 120 days each year,” said Schweichler. Organic production, when carried out properly, promotes biodiversity and natural resource conservation.

Organic livestock must have access to the outdoors with shade, along with shelter with clean bedding. Animals should have ample space to move freely.

For organic livestock producers who raise crops to feed their animals, any parcel of land on which organic crops are grown and harvested must be managed according to organic standards, including seeds and planting stock from organic sources and complying with organic standards for pest, weed and plant disease management.

To maintain and improve soil health in organic production, crop rotation is required and the use of cover crops is encouraged.

“The producer must select and implement tillage and cultivation practices that maintain or improve the physical, chemical and biological condition of soil and minimize soil erosion,” said Schweichler. “A great way to prevent erosion is with cover crops, and the farmer can harvest the cover crop.”

Other benefits of cover crops include weed suppression, the addition of biomass and pollinator habitat.

Manure runoff must be managed, preferably with a plan that uses composted manure to improve soil fertility. Manure in storage should be managed to minimize flies.

A new standard for organic poultry includes specifics on stocking density for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The space requirements can be calculated by the weight of the birds or the number of birds.

“Some birds gain a lot of weight,” said Schweichler. “The calculation by weight can be complicated.” Due to potential confusion, the rule suggests calculating space by the number of birds.

Poultry must have access to year-round outdoor spaces but can be confined for limited periods of time in specific situations. Porches are prohibited as outdoor spaces because such structures prevent birds’ contact with grass or dirt. The rule also requires weekly ammonium monitoring.

The compliance date for the changes in livestock rules is Jan. 2, 2025. However, there are some exceptions for poultry which are outlined in detail in the USDA-AMS livestock and poultry standards. The new poultry standards don’t have to be met until January 2029.

Some medications can be used in organic production, but subtherapeutic doses are prohibited. These are low dose antibiotics as an ingredient in animal feed, fed for an extended period. While such low doses can potentially increase growth rates, improve feed efficiency and reduce mortalities, they are not allowed.

For livestock, the synthetics allowed include alcohols used as a disinfectant, electrolytes, glucose, hydrogen peroxide, iodine, aspirin and vaccines. Certain other compounds, such as magnesium hydroxide, can be used under veterinary supervision. Lidocaine is allowed as a local anesthetic with a withdrawal period of 90 days for animals going to slaughter and seven days after administration to dairy animals.

Certain disinfectants such as chlorhexidine can be used as teat dips when other organic alternatives are not effective. Chlorine is allowable for disinfecting facilities and equipment if chlorine levels don’t exceed the allowable limit under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Antiparasitic products such as moxidectin and ivermectin can be used for control of internal parasites. Fenbendazole is allowed under written order of a veterinarian.

Some of the non-synthetic substances that are not allowed in crop production include arsenic, ash from manure burning, calcium chloride, lead salts, potassium chloride, rotenone, strychnine and tobacco dust (nicotine sulfate).

For a smooth transition to organic production, work with a team that includes the organic certifier and the herd or flock veterinarian. Be prepared to keep the detailed records required for organic inspection. Talk with other organic producers and keep a list of questions handy for the planning process.

by Sally Colby