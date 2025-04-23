Spell it out with agritourism signage

Safety is one of many reasons to include appropriate signage for farms engaging in agritourism, explained Laura Biasillo, an agricultural economic development specialist at CCE Broome.

“It’s your way of setting expectations for customers as to what can and should or should not happen on the farm. It is your way to set the stage for what types of behavior are acceptable – what areas you want them to stay away from at your farm or how you want people to move through your farm,” Biasillo said.

Safety related signage, at a U-cut Christmas tree farm for example, can remind parents and guardians that they are responsible for their children, ask people not to feed any livestock and let people know that they are responsible for their trash. At a U-pick apple orchard, signage can be used to establish picking protocols, remind people not to climb trees and to tell customers that apple throwing is prohibited.

Regardless of the activity, safety signs share the same intent: to inform people about parts of the farm that may have an inherent or potential risk attached to them.

Biasillo noted that safety signs do not have to feel punitive. “These signs can be done in fun ways. It doesn’t have to seem like we’re punishing somebody,” she said.

Education is another reason to incorporate agritourism signage. The New York State Safety in Agricultural Tourism Act specifically mentions the goal of enhancing the public’s understanding and awareness of farming and farm life.

Visual education materials, such as signs, games and hands-on stations, can be used to bridge the communication gap for farms that have limited staff or need their staff elsewhere.

“We are at the frontline of helping people engage with agriculture. Signs can help remind and ground people in relation to the production process. What does it look like? How does it happen? How is that important as it relates to not only the farm but to nature and to food systems?” Biasillo said.

Educational signage will vary by farm and activity. Signs can include information about growing practices, nutrition and the lifecycles of the plants and animals on the farm. Ideally, there should be some signage with an emphasis on pictures or diagrams for non-native English speakers and children.

Biasillo showed example photos from a U-cut flower operation which provided clear instructions for visitors – how to select a container and scissors, how to cut the flowers and where to find water at the end of the cutting process. The goal is to walk everyone through the process and help them feel comfortable engaging in the activity.

“This does not need to be high tech. It gives people information, so they don’t feel uncomfortable. They don’t want to ask questions that make them feel uncomfortable,” Biasillo said.

Agritourism operations don’t need to reinvent the wheel in creating safety and educational signage. A quick internet search provides a wealth of downloadable and printable resources. Commodity organizations, like the New York Apple Growers and the New York State Maple Association, may also have resources available.

Biasillo suggested working with a printer to create durable, long-lasting signs. Signs printed on corrugated plastic sheets, for example, will last longer than laminated signs.

She also suggested using the internet to glean inspiration. “It can be very helpful as you think about what type of education you want to provide and what that can look like without really breaking the bank,” Biasillo said.

Agritourism operations located in New York State looking for more information or resources on upcoming trainings, regional networking sessions or archived webinars can visit cals.cornell.edu/cornell-cooperative-extension/work-teams/agritourism.

by Sonja Heyck-Merlin