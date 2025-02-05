Snowmobile trails on farms

Snowmobile tourism brings significant income to northern states – but depends on the goodwill of landowners and snowmobile club members. The two entities must cooperate to maintain thousands of miles of trails.

New York State alone has 10,500 miles of trails maintained by 250 clubs. Sharon Pathfinders Snowmobile Club in Schoharie County maintains over 80 miles of trails that traverse over 150 properties, including large swaths of farmland.

Club President Ray Roes discussed the impact of snowmobile trails on farmland. He explained that clubs in NYS are overseen by the Department of Parks & Recreation. The funding formula is a combination of the miles maintained and a portion of the club dues for that region. The NYS Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) coordinates and supports the individual clubs.

According to DMV registration, 80,000 sleds each year support these efforts with a $100 fee. The fee is reduced to $45 if the registrant becomes a member of a local club that receives back a portion of the registration.

Additionally, there are about 13,000 out of state registrations per year. On top of these fees, the clubs receive money based on the mileage the club oversees. To receive funding, each club submits extensive documentation of volunteer efforts to keep trails safely open.

The snowmobile season is not only dependent on weather but also on hunting seasons. New York is divided into northern and southern zones for deer hunting, loosely demarcated by the Thruway. The northern zone’s season ends Dec. 16; the southern season runs through Jan. 2.

Snowmobilers cannot be on the trails while bullets are flying. Farmers generally want the deer population to decrease, but the actual impact is that residents in the southern region are joining northern clubs and transporting sleds to those trails. This leaves the southern clubs with significantly less operating revenue to maintain the same miles of trails.

Trails close March 31, with state-provided insurance no longer enacted. Riders after April 1 are considered trespassers.

To be successful, clubs must sustain positive relationships with landowners. When individual rights become more important than community, the trails must be reconsidered. Property owners can refuse to allow trails, resulting in clubs having to redirect them. This then involves more owners cooperating over a larger distance.

For instance, in Schoharie County, a previously well-traveled route connecting Summit and Jefferson was closed when landowners chose to not participate, causing a gap. This has led to unsafe conditions where riders attempt to skirt along NY Route 10 to the next set of trails.

Maintaining trails keeps everyone safe. Volunteers cut back brush in autumn, put out signage, negotiate with landowners, fulfill state requirements and groom trails. Appropriate conditions start with six inches of packed snow. The clubs consider a trail width of 12 – 20 to sustain two-way traffic and groups riding side by side safely. The intention is to keep trails away from perennial crops, buildings and ponds.

Clubs work with numerous community agencies and organizations, including EMS, fire departments, county highway departments and state Department of Transportation to keep road crossings safe. Changes can be both costly and time-consuming for a club, as the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation must approve any new culverts or bridges.

GPS coordinates for the trails are filed with NYS Parks & Recreation, with updates every three years. Permission must be sought from landowners before even scouting for new trails.

Many rural counties saw a significant turnover of property during COVID, with new owners moving into regions without the sense of community necessary to keep a trail system intact.

Clubs maintain trails year-round. Maps of trails are available electronically on the NYSSA app and paper maps published by county tourism agencies. Clubs communicate with riders primarily through signage along trails but also use social media. NYSSA puts out a monthly online magazine with updates and issues directed at clubs and riders from the state level.

Why would a farmer willingly allow so many people to access their land in a dangerous activity? Talking with farmers, the overwhelming response is the sense of community. Phil Casler of Casler Dairy Farm in southern Herkimer County noticed on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 20) that many of the snowmobiles he saw rode in groups of four to six sleds, with children. He was impressed to see riding as a family activity. New York State makes this possible by carrying liability coverage for each of the landowners.

It became clear in conversation that well-run clubs keep farmers happy. Good communication and annual events, such as breakfasts or barbecues, sustain a sense of community that makes participation worth their efforts.

Farmers want riders to understand that snowmobiling is not a right, but a privilege. Preemptive communication helps with the three largest challenges the trail system faces: excessive noise, litter and staying on sanctioned trails.

The noise issue results from machines without proper exhaust pipes and the high-pitched whining of performance engines. This impacts residents along trails, even if the trail is not on their property. Many villages have enacted curfews to reduce late night disturbances.

As for litter, Schoharie County no longer has the same number of establishments that cater to large groups of riders, for example. Instead, they stop at convenience stores to purchase alcohol and this leads to littering. The Sharon Pathfinders have strategically placed trash receptacles that are regularly emptied – and riders have been using them.

Keeping trash out of fields because it can damage equipment, causing costly repairs to farmers, is crucial. Forage harvesters have magnets that catch most dangers, but aluminum cans specifically can be ground up in silage machinery. Trash left on trails can be trapped in bales that are directly fed to animals.

Casler also noted the difference groomers make compared to his memories of riding 30 years ago. Today’s trails are smoother. The groomers cost as much as large ag tractors and must be maintained. Experienced operators go through extensive training. Well-groomed trails keep riders on course and help limit strays.

Unfortunately, one set of tracks off trail often leads to other riders following suit. This legally is considered trespassing, as snowmobiles can come too close to houses and other structures, along with unmarked obstacles such as well caps. Laws governing trails are enforced by multiple agencies including DEC, county sheriff departments and state troopers.

Paul van Amburg of Dharma Lea farm, an organic dairy outside of Cobleskill, NY, believes that the sense of community created by participating in the trail system outweighs the negatives. In seven years, he has not experienced any damage nor seen extensive litter, keeping him optimistic about allowing the use of his property. He noted that waiting to open trails until the snow pack is in place has made a significant difference in preventing field damage. Van Armburg is cognizant of where the trails are and he leaves a heavy pasture as a cushion.

Snowmobile clubs are reliant on the goodwill of landowners, including allowing miles of trails through farmland. The care of trails is a volunteer endeavor that is intensely regulated by many agencies and organizations. Riders can help the effort by respecting land, keeping sleds quiet, staying on trail and carrying out garbage.

Casler suggested staying in communication with clubs, observing safety concerns and offering recommendations to his local club. Snowmobile tourism in NYS can be preserved with a strong partnership between the community and the riders.

by Betsy Busche