Sixth-generation farmer named Virginia Farmer of the Year

Steve Hopkins has spent his life immersed in agriculture – as a producer, educator and leader. Over three decades as a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent, he helped farmers across the state improve profitability, adopt new practices and grow their operations all while steadily expanding his own family farm.

Today, Hopkins runs Riverview Farms Cattle LLC with his wife Crysti and their sons Garrett and Blake, who represent the seventh generation on their Louisa Co. farm. In recognition of his leadership, innovation and long-standing commitment to the ag community, Hopkins has been named Virginia’s 2025 Farmer of the Year by the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition.

Each year, VCE nominates one producer to represent the commonwealth in the Southeastern Farmer of the Year program. Hopkins was nominated by Charles Rosson, a Louisa Co. Extension agent who has worked closely with the Hopkins family for many years.

“Steve Hopkins is the embodiment of what it means to be a visionary farmer and agricultural leader,” Rosson said. “For decades, he’s been at the forefront of cattle innovation in Virginia – as an Extension agent, a mentor and now as the driving force behind a thriving multigenerational farm. The Hopkins family doesn’t just keep up with the industry – they help lead it forward.”

During his 29-year career as an Extension agent, Hopkins helped producers adopt new management and marketing strategies. At the same time, he grew his farm from 60 cows on 300 acres to a diversified, 1,300-acre livestock and cropping enterprise.

Today, Riverview Farms includes a 300-head commercial cow herd, a bull custom feeding business and a turkey operation that raises approximately 150,000 birds annually. The farm also produces hay, silage and row crops to support its livestock systems. Hopkins co-owns the farm with his sons, each of whom manages distinct parts of the business.

Garrett Hopkins, like both his parents, is a graduate of Virginia Tech who studied in the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences. He oversees the farm’s crop and turkey operations, applying precision agriculture tools and artificial intelligence-based technologies to improve production efficiency. Blake, a graduate of Kansas State, manages the cow herd and bull feeding division, including the Virginia BCIA Culpeper Bull Test – the oldest bull performance test in the country.

Crysti Hopkins, also an Extension agent, specializes in farm succession planning and has organized programs across VA to help agricultural families prepare for the future. Her work is informed by firsthand experience navigating generational transition on her family’s farm.

In addition to farming, Steve has held key leadership roles in VA’s cattle industry. He founded the Central Virginia Cattlemen Association in 1998, which markets more than 8,000 value-added feeder calves annually and hosts one of the state’s largest coordinated calf sales. He has served on boards at the national and state level, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and currently serves on the boards of Growmark and his local Evergro cooperative.

The Hopkins family has been recognized for a commitment to sustainability. In 2022, the family received the Clean Water Farm Award from the Thomas Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District for conservation practices such as cover cropping, rotational grazing, stream protection infrastructure and comprehensive nutrient management planning.

Hopkins will represent VA at the 2025 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, GA, where state winners from across the Southeast will compete for the title of Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Judging visits will take place this August, with final awards presented during the expo, held Oct. 14 – 16.

“It is truly an honor for my family to be named the 2025 Sunbelt Ag Expo Virginia Farmer of the Year,” Hopkins said. “As a former Extension agent, I have a deep appreciation for this award, having nominated two outstanding farmers for it in the past – individuals I hold in the highest regard.”