Simmental Cattle Show at the Big E

Simmental cattle are a popular breed in the U.S. and were well-represented at the Big E on Sept. 25. Showmen gathered to participate in various cattle classes to show off their best Simmental cows.

Cody Helms from Holbrook, NE, was the judge for both the Simmental (87.5% – 100% Simmental blood) and the Simmental Percentage (50% – 87.5% Simmental blood) shows. Helms said, “It is a tremendous honor to judge the show.”

The show started with the unopposed PeeWee Showman Champion, Declan Lynch. The competition grew more intense with the Junior Showmanship class, featuring Giovanna and Dante Di Cintio. Giovanna was declared the Junior Showman Champion.

The Intermediate class consisted of three exhibitors who Helms “really enjoyed seeing.” Riley Lynch was declared the Champion Intermediate Showman, with Lauren Snyder as the Reserve Champion.

The Senior Showmanship class had four competitors that Helms described as an impressive group that “raised the bar.” Lily Dias was declared the Champion Senior Showman and the Grand Champion Showman, with Madison Perkins as the Reserve Champion Senior Showman and the Reserve Champion Showman.

The show continued with a Cow/Calf class featuring four pairs. Simme Valley took first place; Helms said their calf was “phenomenal” and had “the style, the look… [and] the ability” which was “very hard to beat.” Isabella Haley earned Reserve Cow/Calf Champion, as their pair had “a lot of genetic performance.”

The heifer calves were split into junior heifers and senior heifers. Simme Valley’s heifer took first place for the junior heifers, followed by Haley’s junior heifer. In the senior heifer class, Cindy Bertrand’s heifer possessed “sheer power, dimension and overall volume,” taking first place, followed by Haley’s senior heifer. Overall, Simme Valley’s junior heifer was declared Champion Heifer Calf, followed by Bertrand’s senior heifer as the Reserve Champion.

Erin Battles showed a senior yearling heifer who took first place as the Champion Senior Female. Helms recognized her high quality and described her as a nice representation of the cattle’s age group. Haley-Ann Lynch’s early summer yearling heifer was declared Reserve Champion Senior Female, displaying “sheer volume, power and balance.”

Simme Valley’s junior heifer calf was named the Grand Champion Simmental, with Bertrand’s senior heifer calf as Reserve Grand Champion.

The registered steer class consisted of one “really nice individual” exhibited by Haley-Ann Lynch. Three bulls born in 2024 were brought into the show ring, with showmen Riley Lynch, Haley and Simme Valley. Helms was very impressed by Simme Valley’s and Haley’s bulls, stating they “would be at the top of anyone’s list” when purchasing a bull. Simme Valley’s bull was declared the Champion Bull Calf, with Haley’s as the Reserve Champion.

Overall, Simme Valley, based in Groton, NY, was named the Premier Breeder and Exhibitor for the Simmental Show.

The Simmental Percentage Show focused on heifers. Ashley Keck ran unopposed in the Cow/Calf class and was declared champion. Bertrand showed a spring heifer calf that Helms described as high quality, with “a whole world of future.” Perkins showed a senior heifer calf that was “a great representation of that age group and that breed.”

When compared, Bertrand’s calf was chosen as the Champion Heifer Calf, with Perkins’s calf as the Reserve Champion.

Haley exhibited an early summer yearling heifer who was described as “smooth made and really complete.” Dias showed a spring yearling heifer that was determined to be “a little bit more attractive” and feminine than Snyder’s spring yearling heifer. Riley Lynch exhibited a “really high quality” senior yearling heifer which was declared the Champion Senior Female and the Grand Champion Female. Dias’s heifer was chosen as the Reserve Champion Senior Female, and Bertrand’s heifer was the Reserve Grand Champion Female.

by Kelsi Devolve