Sharp performances shine at Sheep Quiz Bowl

Buzzer battles, ag acumen and plenty of lamb literacy were on full display at the Big E, where the New England 4-H Sheep Quiz Bowl took place. Held in the Mallary Agricultural Complex, this fast-paced face-off pitted six teams of sharp-minded young shepherds from across New England in a buzzer-beating showdown of livestock knowledge.

Competing teams with names as colorful as their home states included Maine-ly Sheep (Maine), the Nerd Islanders (Rhode Island), Taco Belles (Connecticut), the Baldies (Massachusetts), Cheese Pizzas (Vermont) and the Lamb-inators (New Hampshire). These all-star ag enthusiasts squared off in an elimination-style bracket, answering rapid fire questions on sheep health, nutrition, breed identification and care.

This wasn’t just fluff. These kids knew their stuff. And they weren’t sheepish about showing it.

Leading the charge for the Nerd Islanders was Devon Cranston, 18, a seasoned quiz bowl competitor and third generation 4-H member. Though he now studies music education as a sophomore at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, Devon’s roots run deep in 4-H and in Rhode Island. He’s a descendant of Gov. Samuel Cranston, the colony’s longest serving leader from 1698 to 1727.

“I’ve been involved in 4-H for about 15 years and have been competing in skill-a-thons and quiz bowls for about six years,” Devon said. “I really like that the quiz bowl gives us a chance to show what we’ve learned. Unlike other parts of 4-H competitions that focus on demonstration, quiz bowl lets us show our knowledge.”

That knowledge paid off. Devon and his team buzzed their way into the finals, ultimately earning second place behind the mighty Baldies of the Bay State, who swept the final round with style and smarts. The Maine-ly Sheep team rounded out the top three with a strong performance and plenty of regional pride.

Parents, coaches and volunteers filled the stands, cheering as contestants showed off their skills. For some, it marked the culmination of months of study and teamwork. For others, it sparked a lifelong interest in animal science, education or public speaking.

From the Lamb-inators’ loquaciousness to the Taco Belles’ tenacity and the Cheese Pizzas’ cheesy charm, each team brought energy and enthusiasm to the barnyard brain games. But in the end, it was the Baldies who bleated best, taking home the top title of 2025 New England 4-H Sheep Quiz Bowl Champions.

Wool done, everyone.

by Enrico Villamaino