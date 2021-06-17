Scooping ice cream for Old Mill Village

by Susquehanna County Dairy Ambassador Charlotte Quick

The Susquehanna County Dairy Court recently had the privilege of helping fundraise for the Old Mill Village at the MidTown Festival in New Milford, PA. The girls took shifts selling root beer floats and sundaes to those attending the festival. The sweet dairy treat seemed to be a big hit as they were sold out by the early afternoon.

Wayne Federici, a familiar face and volunteer at Old Mill Village, was kept busy running back and forth to buy more ice cream in order to keep the dairy flowing. The girls enjoyed having the opportunity to help the community while encouraging everyone to get their three daily servings of dairy: milk, yogurt and cheese.

Dairy Maids Maci Harvatine and Emmory Coy had a chance to hand out cow pencils and dairy coloring books, and even met with Susquehanna County Sheriff Lance Benedict. Susquehanna County Dairy Ambassadors and Maids in attendance included Katelyn Farley, Charlotte Quick, Morgan Tweed, Holly Harvatine, Kali Harvatine, Emmory Coy and Maci Harvatine.