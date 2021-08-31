Schoharie County Sunshine Fair 4-H dairy show

by Emily Carey
New York ranks fourth in total milk production in the U.S., so it’s fitting that there is a large number of youths becoming involved in the industry. The Schoharie County 4-H program has many members that exhibited their fondness and knowledge of the dairy industry at the 4-H dairy show on the Wednesday of the fair.
Despite a challenging day of power outages, many 4-H’ers brought their cows to the fair to show in the showmanship classes as well as the breed classes.
Cassie Menendez judged the show. A recent graduate of SUNY Cobleskill, Menendez was a member of the Dairy Judging Team and showed Holsteins.
Results
- Showmanship:
2021 Champion Showman – Sean Shults
2021 Reserve Showman – Jackson Reed
- Holstein:
Jr. Champion – Caden Stanton
Jr. Reserve Champion – Chandler Kniskerin
Sr. Champion – Steven Ulmon
Sr. Reserve Champion – Luke Enyart
2021 Grand Champion – Steven Ulmon
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Luke Enyart
- Jersey:
Jr. Champion – Sean Shults
Jr. Reserve Champion – Olivia VanEvera
Sr. Champion – Olivia VanEvera
Sr. Reserve Champion – Steven Ulman
2021 Grand Champion – Olivia VanEvera
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Steven Ulman
- Ayrshire:
Jr. Champion – Savannah Traverse
Jr. Reserve Champion – Jillian Kennedy
Sr. Champion – Jackson Reed
2021 Grand Champion – Jackson Reed
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Sean Shults
- Guernsey:
Jr. Champion – Jacob Enyart
2021 Grand Champion – Jacob Enyart
- Other Breeds:
Jr. Champion – Olivia VanEvera
Jr. Reserve Champion – Garret Hempstead
Sr. Champion – Levi Blood
- Overall Supreme: Savannah Traverse
