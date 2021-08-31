518-673-3237 • 800-836-2888 Fax 518-673-3245|info@leepub.com
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair 4-H dairy show

by Emily Carey

New York ranks fourth in total milk production in the U.S., so it’s fitting that there is a large number of youths becoming involved in the industry. The Schoharie County 4-H program has many members that exhibited their fondness and knowledge of the dairy industry at the 4-H dairy show on the Wednesday of the fair.

Despite a challenging day of power outages, many 4-H’ers brought their cows to the fair to show in the showmanship classes as well as the breed classes.

Cassie Menendez judged the show. A recent graduate of SUNY Cobleskill, Menendez was a member of the Dairy Judging Team and showed Holsteins.

Results

  • Showmanship:

2021 Champion Showman – Sean Shults

2021 Reserve Showman – Jackson Reed

  • Holstein:

Jr. Champion – Caden Stanton

Jr. Reserve Champion – Chandler Kniskerin

Sr. Champion – Steven Ulmon

Sr. Reserve Champion – Luke Enyart

2021 Grand Champion – Steven Ulmon

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Luke Enyart

  • Jersey:

Jr. Champion – Sean Shults

Jr. Reserve Champion – Olivia VanEvera

Sr. Champion – Olivia VanEvera

Sr. Reserve Champion – Steven Ulman

2021 Grand Champion – Olivia VanEvera

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Steven Ulman

  • Ayrshire:

Jr. Champion – Savannah Traverse

Jr. Reserve Champion – Jillian Kennedy

Sr. Champion – Jackson Reed

2021 Grand Champion – Jackson Reed

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Sean Shults

  • Guernsey:

Jr. Champion – Jacob Enyart

2021 Grand Champion – Jacob Enyart

  • Other Breeds:

Jr. Champion – Olivia VanEvera

Jr. Reserve Champion – Garret Hempstead

Sr. Champion – Levi Blood

  • Overall Supreme: Savannah Traverse

2021-08-31

