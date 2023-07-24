Schedule is set for Empire Farm Days 2023

From Aug. 3 through 5, the largest outdoor farm show in the Northeast is taking place just outside of Syracuse, NY, at Palladino Farms.

We will be presenting a very robust programming and entertainment schedule for 2023. Programming will not only be focused on farmers but also educating youth, the public and the future of agriculture as well as provide opportunities to network with legislators, ag leaders and other sponsored seminars. Already scheduled are a beekeeping seminar each day from Kutick’s Everything Bees and an educational beginning farmer roundtable on Saturday organized by Lynnette Wright, public affairs specialist with USDA-FSA.

Returning this year will be the popular Skid Steer Rodeo and the Pedal Tractor Pull. Immediately after the show closes on Thursday, there will be a Farm Days Stampede with eight different events. And the Lucas Oil Empire State Pullers sanctioned Empire Farm Days Tractor Pull will now take place on Aug. 6 – adding an exciting new class.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Grass Whisperer Troy Bishopp will be offering wisdom on how those in ag can better interact with the media at 1:30 p.m. The Family Farmer Shayna Stevens will be talking about the importance of good photos for social media and websites and how important it is to portray your farm as your brand and who you are, along with how to take good photos, following Bishopp’s talk.

Friday, Aug. 4, EFD welcomes the Legendairy Dietitian Kennedy Youngren at 11 a.m., who will share information on how to fuel farmer bodies the best way possible, from haying through harvest and beyond. After lunch, at 2 p.m., check out Melanie “Dairy Girl Mel” Sinan – who has more than 63,000 followers and 1.1 million likes on TikTok – speaking about how to take advantage of the app. Later that night, we welcome dairy farmer-turned-comedian Joy Nystrom to the stage at 6:30 p.m. for some ag-centric laughs.

A kids’ tent for the youngest attendees will also be available, with three corn pools, a ring toss, coloring books, rearrangeable felt board and more to play with.

The expanded farmers market area at the show represents a great opportunity for producers to sell and promote their products, and show attendees to take home the best of New York State.

Saturday afternoon, from 1 – 3 p.m., burn off lunch and test your mettle in the Farmer Olympics. The five featured events this year include hay bale hurdles, hay bale toss (for height), a cast iron skillet toss, a tire flip race and a “calf carry.” Think you can earn a blue ribbon?

Empire Farm Days will also be welcoming back some great vendors, including the following businesses that have been a part of the show for 10 years or longer: Abilene Machine, Agri-Business Brokerage Corp./Lunser Insurance, Agri-King, Alleghany Farm Services, A.N. Martin Systems, Ballast Star Corp., Central Petroleum, Club Car/Satch Sales, Diller Ag Equipment, Elite Sales & Service, Emm Sales & Service, Farm Credit East, the Fellowship of Christian Farmers, FLT Bestone/Nextire, For-most Livestock Equipment, Industrial Tire, Lancaster DHIA, Lewis Cattle Oilers, Martin Till, Mensch Manufacturing, Morton Buildings, Nationwide Insurance, New York Farm Bureau, New York Outdoor News, NY FarmNet, NYS Department of Ag & Markets, Oxbo, Paradise Energy Solutions, Pequea Machine, Reinecker Ag, Ryder Supply, Schaeffer Specialized Lubricants, Shady Lane Curtains, Shoup Manufacturing, Stubbe’s Precast, SUNY Morrisville and Wood-Mizer.

We’re expecting over 20,000 farm and rural landowners to attend this long-running event – and we want you to be a part of the fun as well!

To learn more about who will be there, check out facebook.com/empirefarmdays and empirefarmdays.com.