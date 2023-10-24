Scenes from the All-American Dairy Show

The All-American Dairy Show, which took place this year in mid-September, features nearly 2,000 of the top dairy cattle shown by over 1,000 of the best exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada. A total of 21 dairy shows take place over five days at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA.
For full results from the 2023 show, go to allamericandairyshow.com.
Photos by Sally Colby
Ellie Widerman of JoBo Farms in Gettysburg, PA, is ready to enter the ring with Jammin Out, a Red Holstein January winter calf. Widerman is currently serving as the Adams Co., PA, dairy princess.
Chad Umbel, of MD-Hillbrook, puts the finishing touches on a Holstein heifer.
Kristy Ackley at the halter of 4-Year-Old Ayrshire Margo Precious, owned by Kurt Wolf, as the cow is named Supreme Champion at the 2023 All-American Dairy Show.
The top Brown Swiss is 6-Year-Old Groovy, owned by Hannah Balthaser (left) of Bernville, PA, with judge Sherry Smith presenting the banner.
Nolan Kummer accepts congratulations from judge John Erbsen for his Holstein cow Frisbee, for being first place 5-Year-Old Cow, Best Udder and Reserve Senior Champion Female.
A strong Guernsey cow class made tough work for judge Jenny Thomas (left).
The All-American Dairy Show provides opportunities for youth to learn the fine points of exhibiting dairy cattle.
Jacob Cooley puts the finishing touches on a 2019 Guernsey owned by Littlefield Farm in Watertown, NY.
Open Ayrshire Junior Champion and Best Bred & Owned is Beemer, a winter yearling.
