‘Safety First – Avoid the Worst’ theme for National Farm Safety & Health Week

National Farm Safety and Health Week (NFSHW) is taking place this year Sept. 21 – 27. NFSHW is a time to increase awareness of the high risk of accidents and injuries in agriculture and to promote the adoption of life-saving health and safety practices.

Despite a slight decrease in total fatal occupational injuries in 2023, the Census of Fatal Occupational Injury shows that from 2022 to 2023, there was a 5.38% increase in fatal work injuries amongst the farming, forestry and fishing industries (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

The 2025 NFSHW theme chosen by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), “Safety First – Avoid the Worst,” reminds us that taking time to follow safety practices can save a life.

AgriSafe is proud to host 10 free educational webinars for NFSHW from Sept. 22 – 26. Each weekday has a specific topic: Monday is Equipment & Rural Roadway Safety; Tuesday is Health & Wellness; Wednesday is Generations of Farming; Thursday is Confined Spaces; and Friday is ATV/UTV Safety. All webinars will take place in the AgriSafe Learning Lab (you just need a free account to access them). They will have live Spanish interpretation.

Continuing education for a variety of professionals will be available for all webinars. Individuals who attend three or more webinars will be eligible for a 2025 National Farm Safety & Health Week Champion digital badge. For more information or to register for these free webinars visit learning.agrisafe.org/national-farm-safety-training-topics.

