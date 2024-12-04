Safe beef handling

Because beef cattle aren’t typically handled daily, it’s important to establish a clear plan prior to working a group of cattle to avoid stress and injury to humans and animals.

Handling begins at the chute area before cattle arrive. Prior to gathering cattle, be sure the approach area, holding pens, races and chutes are free of sharp objects, obstacles and debris. Cattle are especially sensitive to anything new, so a shirt hanging on a post, a white table for medications or a shiny pickup truck reflecting the sun are likely to cause balking. Delay working cattle if conditions are excessively muddy or wet to avoid slips and falls of cattle and people.

Check the handling area for broken rails, protruding bolts or nails and malfunctioning gates. Metal working parts should be well-lubricated ahead of time to avoid delays and accidents. Be sure gate latches and chute parts are fully functional and can open and close quickly.

Everyone involved in gathering cattle should understand how to properly move livestock and agree on a plan prior to starting. If cattle will be moved from an area they aren’t accustomed to or if they may encounter unfamiliar objects, allow extra time for gathering. Rushing cattle at any point during the handling process never pays off.

Establish the route from pasture to handling facilities prior to starting and be sure everyone involved is aware of the route. If multiple gates are involved, be sure everyone knows whether gates should be left open or closed after livestock passage.

Those bringing cattle in should have fully charged cell phones to stay in touch and provide their location to those in the holding and working area. Handlers at the chutes should be quiet as cattle approach and not stand in front of any corrals.

If animals will be gathered from a pasture, use the tools cattle are accustomed to bring them in. This isn’t the time to try out a new four-wheeler or introduce cattle to horses or dogs.

Four-wheelers can be a great tool for moving cattle but can be hazardous. Due to the narrow distance between wheels, four-wheelers are prone to tipping over, especially with quick turns, on roads or on rough terrain. Follow safety rules – including one rider per vehicle.

Bringing cattle in should be slow and methodical to avoid cattle turn-back. While it takes time to work slowly while gathering, cattle moved carefully are more likely to remain in a group and move in the desired direction.

Everyone working with cattle should understand the cattle flight zone and how to use it to their advantage throughout the process. As cattle approach a handling area, they’re more crowded and may act unpredictably. Establish an escape plan prior to starting so everyone can move quickly out of harm’s way.

If dogs are used for gathering, cattle should be accustomed to being worked by dogs. Once the cattle are at the destination, dogs should be tied up to avoid incidents during chute work.

Cattle that arrive to the holding area are often agitated, so be prepared to allow a rest time prior to working them. A 30-minute rest period will quickly pay off, with quiet cattle and safer working conditions. If cattle are being gathered and handled in pens and chutes for the first time or with unfamiliar workers, allow ample time to ensure a low-stress, positive experience.

The holding area should be large enough to comfortably hold the number of cattle coming in. An area that’s too small will lead to overcrowded, stressed and less predictable animals.

If the incoming group includes cows with calves, be prepared to spend extra time to ensure cows remain calm and calves are not injured by agitated cows. When pairs are moved from pasture to a holding area, allow cows to mother up with their calves prior to moving.

First-calf heifers may be especially frightened and show aggression if threatened. Cows with younger calves are also potentially more dangerous, so it’s important to allow ample space for pairs. If sorting for weaning will take place, be sure the holding areas for both weaned calves and cows are safe and secure.

Prior to working cattle in the chute, workers should have all supplies in place, including ear tags and applicators, castration tools, syringes and needles, vaccines, medications and recordkeeping supplies. Avoid leaving medicine bottles and other tools on fence posts or ledges. Workers should have a firm plan prior to starting so each person knows their role and can quickly and safely carry it out.

The person(s) responsible for moving cattle from the holding area to the single-file race should work quietly and watch what’s happening ahead of them in the chute. If the race is too short, the handler won’t be able to push enough animals into it and will struggle to keep up with those working in front. The chute should be long enough to hold enough cattle and take advantage of their instinct to follow.

When cattle are moved closer to the chute through a narrow race, anyone standing behind should work quietly but firmly to ensure cattle don’t back up. Avoid standing behind cattle once they’re confined in a raceway. Always be aware of the flight zone when moving cattle from the raceway into the chute.

A long fiberglass stick with a small flag at the end is the most effective and safe way to encourage cattle to move. Sometimes heavy cattle require a little more push, which can be accomplished with a rattle. If cattle are introduced to handling at a young age and always moved with a thoughtful plan, there should be no need for a hot shot.

For routine vaccinations, be sure there are plenty of new needles and syringes of the correct gauge and size for the product to be administered. Ideally, one needle is used for each animal. Those who are administering vaccines or medications should be aware of ideal needle placement and technique for subcutaneous (sub-Q) and intramuscular (IM) injections to meet Beef Quality Assurance standards. Have a dedicated container for discarded needles and syringes and dispose of the container properly.

Because cattle have strong neck muscles, ear tagging can be a challenging task. Be familiar with ear anatomy, including blood vessels and cartilage ridges, to limit pain and subsequent head-jerking. Avoid tagging cattle in wet, rainy conditions to reduce the chances of cattle and human injuries.

Having a plan along with functional working facilities helps reduce injuries to both cattle and humans. Communication is the key – be sure everyone understands the plan and is qualified to carry out their role.

