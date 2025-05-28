Riding the mechanical cow

They say “ignorance is bliss,” which essentially describes a state of being carefree because one doesn’t know about something potentially being problematic. It suggests that avoiding knowledge of something can lead to a happier, less stressful life. And I like low stress.

But when someone suggests you’re simple-minded, my stress level elevates quickly to match the ignorance of context. Let me explain.

I was out on my mechanical Deutz “cow,” mowing down nice, green, two-foot-tall pastures that were starting to head because I have too much grass and not enough custom-grazed animals right now to keep up with the explosive growth on my hundred acres. To the curmudgeon with the icy stare across the fence, it looked like a pure waste of opportunity, or worse, “vanity mowing.”

Those judgement-ringed eyes had little idea of our holistic land plan. The lashing out occurred from lack of context and understanding.

This situation, like many, was the result of circumstance. Here in the Northeast we had a “real” winter with abundant slow-release moisture – “April showers growing May flowers” – and good grass. I said on the “Grazing Sheep Podcast” (found on Spotify) that the reason for this abundance is last year’s management of healthy recovery periods and high plant residuals going into winter.

However, between a planned Easter family vacation to Myrtle Beach, my grazing partner still calving and a burst of hot weather, we had a great spring flush which we couldn’t keep up with logistically. We had too much grass!

To quote Bud Williams, “You will never go broke having too much money or too much grass.”

My grazing plan indicates that by the time (30 days) I get to some paddocks, they will be more like straw than an animal performance pasture. So I’m trying a new idea, based on an old concept: pre-clipping. Or as my grazing mentor, Cliff Hawbaker, calls it, “pruning.” In my view, it’s more for soil health than grazing.

My friends Gabe Brown and “Soil” Ray Archuleta preach that many regenerative-minded farmers are rolling down growing cover crops as green manures and mulch in building soil health for the next crop. The traditional practice adds nutrients and organic matter benefits, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to figure that pruning or trampling down a highly nutritious grass and forb crop could help fertilize itself without spending money on outside fertility. I won’t argue cows (grazing animals) would be better to eat the excess, but this is a short-term inventory situation that frankly is a blessing, considering many of my peers around the country have drought-stricken forage resources.

What to do with all the “seedheads” and excess pasture has been a hot topic on many social media platforms and group chats. The typical banter is to cut it for hay, put on more animals to eat it down (not so easy with high cost!), custom graze (which we already do), do some form of adaptive mob-grazing and/or clip pastures before or after the ruminants’ graze period.

Recipes and off-handed comments (“just do” this or that) abound with little context for individual farm goals, tools, experience and the price of high input costs. Considering what your best options are should be holistically vetted given your current parameters.

For many farmers without the scale, resources or desire to make winter feed from their pastures in this non-brittle environment of high costs, the thought process can be daunting as the plants mature and feed quality dwindles. Maybe all this grass has a silver lining.

An enterprising alternative, back in 1955, was used by farmer/author Frank Newman Turner, who wrote about his experiences in “making a ley with a mower” in his book “Fertility Pastures,” which I use as a must-have resource.

Turner wrote, “In my experience the only essential is organic matter. The use of adequate organic manure (crop residue) and animal wastes will, on all soils, ensure the release of all other requirements of the ‘ley’ – pasture. Organic nitrogen, phosphates, potash, even calcium in small but usually adequate quantities are supplied in the process of decomposition of organic matter.

“The orthodox reason for topping (mowing) after grazing is to stop the seeding stems and encourage fresh, leafy growth. But I soon discovered the benefits resulting from mowing after grazing consisted of deep-rooting herbs and a diversity of plant herbage supplying a rich supply of subsoil minerals, trace elements, plant hormones, mycelia, fungi and who knows what, contributing free fertilizer back on itself. I found in this way that I could maintain, entirely by utilizing free natural processes, the high production of the pasture.”

His premise and study didn’t sit well with fertilizer salesmen and his own “Ministry of Agriculture experts.” The frugal farmer was more concerned about thriving from his homegrown, productive, diverse pastures and his practical observations than making friends in industry. Perhaps this sentiment could be expressed in today’s farming environment.

There is a bevy of information on how many nutrients are extracted from forage harvesting per ton. Many university bulletins give a range of $40 to $60 worth of nutrients in a ton of hay harvested as an example. What if we looked at this as fertilizer instead of cow feed only?

This is what I think about as I ride my mechanical Deutz cow with Woods mower in tow, emulating Turner’s teachings and pruning my ungrazed or tall-grazed pastures. This ain’t no vanity mowing. This is fertilizing pastures. But is there another backstory for our cool season grass region?

Will this pruning and residual forage left be a problem? It runs contrary to the grazing principle that when more than half the forage in a pasture is grazed (or mowed?), the roots begin to decline at a rapid rate. “At 50% forage utilization, 2% to 4% of root growth stops. But if you take another 10% of the forage, root decline approaches 50%. By the time you get to 80% forage utilization, you essentially have 100% root-growth stoppage,” according to Dietz (2006).

I reached out to several agronomy professionals for a hypothetical look on what I may be achieving. According to my pasture sward measurements, I am pruning down one to two dry matter tons/acre (20 inches x 200 lbs./inch/acre) before or after the 50-head beef herd took their grass cream off the paddock.

Some said the greener the material, the more nitrogen potential. All said it takes time for the material to break down and provide its slow-release fertilizer so the benefits aren’t immediate like other sources of fertility. There were many intangibles from mowing, such as weed suppression, covering the soil, encouraging new growth, feeding the biology community, providing a natural seedbank and creating organic matter on the soil plus roots sloughing off the plants under the soil.

The fertilizer value of bushhogged pasture was said to depend on what stage of pasture maturity was getting mowed. The older the plants, the less nutrients applied. After much discussion, a 10-10-45 fertilizer ratio on a dry matter basis was agreed upon. Given that today’s prices are over $1/lb. for nitrogen and phosphorus, and $0.60/lb. for potassium, the hypothetical value of this mowed fertilizer is somewhere in the neighborhood of $50/acre. Not bad if you have excess grass to invest in your soil and don’t have enough cows to eat or trample it down.

Of course, mechanical cows don’t run for free (or horse drawn iron, for that matter). I bill the mowing operation out at $90/hour these days to account for the increased fuel, maintenance and labor costs. I’m keeping track on my grazing chart how long it takes me to mow a field off behind the cows. Typically, I can mow four acres of heavy pasture down to six inches in 1.5 hours with my eight-foot bushhog and sharp blades. The math for me: 4 acres x $50/acre = $200. with $90/acre x 1.5 hours = $135, that’s a positive return of $16/acre for doing the practice that Turner discussed. Is it enough benefit to use Turner’s idea? You’ll have to judge based on your own considerations.

Adding intrigue to this pruning narrative is not mowing certain paddocks for fledging grassland birds and contributing habitat for prey and predator species. This planned prairie that grows over five feet tall conceals all kinds of critters, adds plant, root and insect diversity, provides a native seedbank and adds a lot of biology and carbon to fields that need that kind of impact or recovery after a wintering area.

For farmers like myself who are dealing with knapweed and multiflora rose control within an organic context, a mower can also be a tool to keep invasive nuisances in check with planned defoliation when limited in using large and small ruminants for grazing impact.

The pruning/mowing/clipping practice has some merit to consider, especially as outside inputs become more expensive or even scarce. It’s just one tool in a vast toolbox of possibilities for this short-term excess pasture issue many graziers are experiencing here in the East.

However, the ultimate pasture scenario is to have every blade harvested by an appreciating grazing animal to be truly sustainable. Don’t beat yourself up if you have a few too many seedheads. Finding the triple bottom line balance is always a moving target. Invest in knowledge and observation – you won’t be sorry.

And to the simple-minded narrative? “I am patient with stupidity, but not with those who are proud of it.” – Edith Sitwell

by Troy Bishopp, Northeastern Region NatGLC Resource Manager