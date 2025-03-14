Rebuilding and looking ahead

Here at Country Folks, we love a happy ending just as much as the next – and though this outcome might be bittersweet, it is heartwarming to see one of our own back on their feet after getting knocked down.

Recently, Country Folks covered the devastation experienced by Insight Dairy, located in Little Falls, NY, as heavy snow accumulations led to the collapse of a barn roof and the loss of livestock and equipment.

Co-owner Jessica Hula-Fredericks has kept the local community updated on the recovery process as friends, neighbors and Insight Dairy’s own farm team cleared away the wreckage from the storm and the building team quickly resurrected the large livestock facility.

The family has been vocal with their thanks, posting Feb. 17 after the initial clean-up, “24 hours later…our COMMUNITY is second to none! They persevered thru whiteout conditions, high winds and frigid temperatures to make this all happen!”

Hula-Fredericks also thanked those for the many donations that helped keep volunteers persevering through the cold and hard work: “The food/drink donations from friends, family, neighbors and local businesses along with monetary donations helped keep everyone going! Thank you isn’t even close to enough.”

The Upstate agricultural community (and beyond) has continued to support the Insight Dairy team, all leading up to the much-anticipated post on March 10: “The barn is whole again but a piece of our hearts will always be missing,” Hula-Fredericks posted. “THANK YOU to all of you who have rallied with us to get us through this unfortunate time, you’ll never know how truly grateful we are.”

Country Folks celebrates with Insight Dairy as they resume normal operations and our thoughts continue to be with the numerous farms across Central New York still dealing with their own snow-related losses.

by Andy Haman