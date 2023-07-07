Reaching new heights at Empire Farm Days

“When they hear the sound, it’s like a magnet,” said Rick Jordan.

Jordan is the operations manager/pilot/jack of all trades for CNY Drone Services, a first-time exhibitor of this year’s Empire Farm Days.

CNY Drone Services will be set up on a 50×100 lot so they’ll have plenty of space to demonstrate their drones. Jordan said their equipment is 8.5 feet wide and can carry about 175 pounds of materials. These aren’t your backyard playthings.

“We provide aerial application services using drones – very large drones – that spray various types of pesticides (including herbicides, insecticides and fungicides) and liquid fertilizers as well as spread cover crop seedings,” Jordan explained.

CNY Drone Services also offers mapping services and imagery to check on crop health. They travel across New York and Pennsylvania to locations that are cost effective for both them and their clients.

“This is our first time at Empire Farm Days,” Jordan said. “We had some moderate success with the Farm Progress Show last year, and we wanted to get our name out a little bit more.”

The best way to contact them is through website, cnydroneservices.com, where those interested in the new technology can learn more about it.

Empire Farm Days is an upbeat event that the whole family can enjoy. In addition to entertaining and educational demonstrations, in 2023 we’ll have a crafter and farmers market area where you can find bespoke gifts made by locals from the Central New York region.

Stop by to find handcrafted furniture, charcuterie boards, fresh tortillas, custom tumblers, regulation corn hole game bags and locally trapped furs – just to name a few eclectic goodies.

Empire Farm Days is slated for Aug. 3 – 5 this summer, and the organizers of the event at Lee Trade Shows are excited to welcome both attendees and exhibitors to Palladino Farms in Pompey, NY.

The premier ag show in New York State is happening soon. Want to learn more about who will be there and what’s going on? Be sure to follow Empire Farm Days on social media and visit empirefarmdays.com.