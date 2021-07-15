On Tuesday, July 27 from noon – 1 p.m., Penn State Law’s Center for Agricultural and Shale Law will be conducting the fourth webinar in its series titled “Quarterly Dairy Industry Legal Update.” The webinar will cover legal and regulatory developments in the U.S. dairy industry in the second quarter of calendar year 2021, and the focused topic will be “Geographical Indications in International Dairy Trade,” presented by Chloe Marie, LL.M., research specialist at the Center for Agricultural and Shale Law.

Geographical indications (GIs) are a form of intellectual property protecting some products originating from a particular country, region or area that have specific attributes due to their origin. The U.S. and the EU have different legal approaches to the protection of geographical indications in international dairy trade. The webinar will cover the international and U.S. laws that govern this area and problems arising in the use and protection of geographical indications in U.S. and EU dairy trade.

To register for this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/mfhffmxr.