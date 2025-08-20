Preparing for too much water

The official hurricane season for the Mid-Atlantic runs June 1 through the end of November. Some predictions say this tropical storm season might be bad, so there’s plenty of monitoring going on. The potential for dangerous flooding may increase if heavy rain falls on already soaked ground.

Thankfully, extreme flooding is rare, but it doesn’t take much water to cause serious damage. Although flooding often occurs near streams and rivers, nearby bodies of water aren’t necessary for a flood to occur. Many farms deal with “minor” flooding that turns out to be quite costly.

The best time to prepare is before the threat of severe weather. Familiarize yourself with the most likely wind and rain scenarios for your region and understand local flooding trends and the risk for water and wind damage. Hurricanes can threaten properties hundreds of miles inland, and the exact course of such events is usually unpredictable.

If ocean-based storms are forming, pay attention to forecasts, consider the worst-case scenario and expect the unexpected. One farm family living near a dry creek received an unprecedented eight inches of rain in less than one hour, which was not predicted. No sump pump could have helped with the ensuing flood because the creek had overflowed and entered the basement. The oil-fired heater and a new washing machine were ruined. Flood insurance may have covered the losses, but the house had never experienced a flood in its 170+ years so the owners had to foot the bills to replace what was lost.

Unless there’s a policy for floods, homeowners’ insurance policies don’t cover damage due to flooding. If you have flood insurance, review it with your agent to make sure what’s covered. Verify coverage for interior and exterior damage and for the contents of the home. Determine what’s covered as far as outbuildings, fencing, farm equipment, stored feed and seed and livestock. Remember there’s a 30-day waiting period for flood insurance, so it’s critical to plan ahead.

All communication devices, including phones, bricks and backup devices, should always be fully charged. Maintain a full charge on all rechargeable items and tools such as flashlights, chainsaws and drills and make sure all such items are in good working order. Store extra batteries in sealable plastic bags. Keep a battery-powered radio along with back up batteries.

Make a list of contacts including family members, law enforcement and neighboring farmers, and store this information in a sealed plastic bag. Share contact information and where you plan to go in the event of a severe storm and establish a check-in system with family and/or friends.

Record and store serial numbers for items such as motor vehicles and trailers and keep fuel tanks full. Collect farm records, including anything pertaining to ag support programs, and keep them in a sealed plastic bag. Maintain an up-to-date farm inventory list that includes livestock numbers, crops and machinery details.

If the farm has a chemical storage facility, secure any pesticides and other chemicals as high as possible. Take photographs of machinery and other equipment, buildings and other insured portions of the farm, including close-up photos of serial numbers whenever possible.

Keep trees near buildings trimmed and spot check for weak branches that might fall in heavy wind. Secure any loose boards, roofing material and other building components. In rare cases, the safest option for livestock is to release them, so make sure animal housing areas are easy to access for this purpose.

Cover any hay or feed stored in open-front sheds with heavy plastic tarps. Use stakes, bungee cords or other tie-downs so tarps don’t become loose, but if they show signs of becoming unsecured during heavy wind, don’t attempt to make adjustments.

If flooding is likely and the farm has an area of higher ground, livestock and equipment can be moved. Plan how this will work ahead of time so the process is quick and smooth. Be sure fencing and posts are maintained and won’t be threatened by falling trees or loosened by high water. All livestock should be properly identified with an ear tag, microchip, RFID, brand or leg band. Make sure you can verify ownership of any livestock that end up off your property.

Prepare supplies for the family, including toiletries, several changes of clothing, eating utensils and plates, canned food and a can opener. This should be done whether evacuation is necessary or if the family plans to stay. Make sure necessary supplies for babies, medically fragile individuals and the elderly are in working order. Update and refill prescription medications for family members. Consider setting aside at least 10 days’ worth of essential medications to include in a “go-bag” in case of evacuation.

While most farmers will choose to ride out a storm at home, some may be forced to evacuate. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), responsible for the Turn Around Don’t Drown® initiative, six inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet and sweep them away; 12 inches of moving water can carry off a small car; and 18 to 24 inches of water can carry away larger vehicles including trucks, vans and SUVs. The NWS also says nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related.

During and after a flood, roads may be under water, blocked or missing. Mudslides that occur as a result of heavy rainfall can be carried by water and deposited anywhere along the water’s path. A roadway surface covered by any amount of water should be considered impassable.

Ideally, preventative actions are completed well in advance of potentially damaging storms. Preparation ahead of time can save lives and help get back to normal following severe weather.

Information at ready.gov/plan includes a comprehensive emergency supply list and details about managing every aspect of a flood emergency.

by Sally Colby