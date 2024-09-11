Planning ahead: Will you need soybean desiccants?

Desiccants are hygroscopic substances, meaning that they absorb moisture from the air, and they assist in maintaining dryness. Desiccants can use both physical adsorption and chemical reactions to remove overall moisture, which in turn helps prevent damage to crops in the form of corrosion, bacteria and mold growths.

According to Dr. Rachel Vann, assistant professor and soybean Extension specialist at North Carolina State University, “If you are thinking about using a desiccant to enhance harvestability, you should first understand the reasons that farmers are using desiccants and what type of harvestability issues they are experiencing which led them to desiccant use.”

Although farmers are still many months away from soybean harvest, keeping an eye on the weather trends – and considering whether desiccants may benefit them come autumn – is critical. As the adage says, “Begin with the end in mind.”

Soybean desiccation can advance the crop’s harvest efficiency. Vann listed a number of common reasons for soybean farmers to consider using this production practice:

• To homogenize maturity – When soybean growers face unusually wet weather, they may need to take steps to mitigate less favorable growing conditions. This is especially true in northern states, where challenging weed management can result in soybean crops growing unevenly.

When excess rain causes an increase in overly damp conditions, desiccation can help put things back on track by promoting more uniform growth across the crop.

• To terminate problematic weeds at harvest – Applying herbicides shortly before harvest season protects both a farmer’s current crop and future plantings as well.

Herbicide resistance is an ever-growing concern for many growers and being proactive and using a desiccant right before harvest can be extremely beneficial.

Also, desiccating a crop eliminates excess green plant material, which in turn keeps harvest equipment from having to do extra work and reduces wear and tear on machinery.

• To accelerating the harvest – Crop desiccation can also be used as a strategy for accelerating the harvest process. Since desiccation dries the crop, it makes it ready to harvest sooner. This is especially significant in especially wet seasons where crops may still be too wet to harvest.

• To minimize crop damage from green stem syndrome – Green stem syndrome is a disorder of soybean in which stems remain green and moist well past the point when pods and seeds are fully ripe and dry. Unfortunately, growers often will not realize there is an issue until most of the crop has matured.

Desiccants can help terminate growth and dry-down the plant, minimizing the effects of green stem syndrome.

To learn more about harvest aids like desiccants, visit content.ces.ncsu.edu/north-carolina-soybean-production-guide/harvesting-drying-and-storage.

by Enrico Villamaino