LANCASTER, PA – Robert Louis Stevenson said “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant.” Harvesting knowledge with seeds of education and practical experience was the hallmark of the Pennsylvania Forage and Grassland Council’s 2023 annual conference at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Conference Center.

Formed in 1960, the Pennsylvania Forage and Grassland Council (PFGC) is made up of individuals and organizations that are interested in forage and grassland-based agriculture.

The PFGC is dedicated to the production and utilization of quality forage and grasslands. Their mission reads “Our purpose is to improve all phases of forage and grassland agriculture by collecting, analyzing and disseminating useful information to farmers.”

The 2023 Conference highlighted these topics and presenters:

“Today’s Forage Testing Options” by Tim Hoerner of Precision Testing & Analytics

“The Most Powerful Tool to Resilient Grazing and Data, Collection, Context and Decision-Making on the Farm” by Grass Whisperer Troy Bishopp of Deansboro, NY

“Forage Related Diseases of Livestock” by Dr. Robert Van Saun, DVM, MS, Ph.D., Penn State and Extension

“Tall Fescue Testing and Management to Mitigate Toxicosis” with Dr. Amanda Grev, Extension specialist, University of Maryland Extension

“Hay and Forage Quality Using Cutting and Conditioning Equipment” with Garin Ingalls from the New Holland Company

A tour of the New Holland plant facility to look at the latest forage harvesting equipment followed the day’s presentations.

To acquire the information presented at the conference, contact Terri Breon at paforagegrassland@gmail.com.

by Troy Bishopp