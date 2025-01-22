PA farmers receive accolades from national grazing community

“Time flies when you’re having fun” is a saying attributed to Albert Einstein, but in Latin it’s read “Time flees, love remains.”

It’s a fitting tribute for two gentlemen who have literally dedicated their lives, energies and leadership to building statewide, Northeast and national grazing programs and coalitions of farmers.

“We owe Duane Hertzler and Richard McElhaney a great debt of gratitude for their commitment to working on behalf of our nation’s grasslands,” said dairy farmer Ted Miller.

During a ceremony at the ninth National Grazing Lands Coalition (NatGLC) Conference in Tucson, AZ, lifelong dairyman Duane Hertzler from Moo Echo Farms LLC in Loysville, PA, and beef farmer Richard McElhaney from McElhaney Stock Farm in Hookstown, PA, were honored for their decades of service on the NatGLC board representing the national dairy industry and the American Farm Bureau Federation, respectively.

Joining them out in the retirement pasture were board members Rod Baumberger, representing the Soil & Water Conservation Society, and Keith Bartholomay, on behalf of the National Association of Conservation Districts.

Hertzler has been a staunch practitioner and supporter of managed grazing since 1994 when his family’s 600-acre dairy operation went to grazing and never looked back. “I love grazing for the profitability aspect of cows harvesting their own feed and keeping the ground covered with sod,” he said.

The financial side of grazing and farming is Hertzler’s forte for success at home and in his volunteerism roles on the Farm Credit Board, and on the board of Pennsylvania’s Grazing Lands Coalition. He was also the longtime treasurer for NatGLC.

McElhaney’s journey into farming and grazing the rolling hills of Hookstown, near the West Virginia border, started after retiring from his mechanic career in 1995 to focus on raising purebred Shorthorn cattle and selling premium, dry-aged beef to local farmers markets and beyond with his son, David.

The McElhaneys’ passion for their Shorthorns garnered a “Builder of the Breed” award in 2004 and their grassland stewardship captured a Region 1 National Environmental Stewardship Award from an initiative of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation.

McElhaney’s volunteerism encompasses serving on the local Farm Bureau Board, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and representing the Pennsylvania beef industry to all who will listen.

The two gentlemen took the praise in stride. “Iron sharpens iron,” said Hertzler. “I love serving in a capacity that supports others. I’ve learned so much from others, in different contexts, that have shown me what’s possible. Making lifelong friendships and seeing the continued opportunities in rural America has enriched my wife June and my life – exponentially.”

McElhaney said, “I have friends all over the country … Serving on the NatGLC board has allowed me to pick up countless tangible, practical tips and ideas, from a simple gate latch to making connections on bus tours and at grazing conferences in environments that aren’t like my own. Supporting a mentoring organization with a diversity of ranchers and farmers experiences has allowed me the opportunity to share knowledge and pass it down to the next generations. I encourage everyone to get involved with promoting and practicing managed grazing and grassland stewardship around the country. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.”

“These gentlemen have really put in their time and have had the vision and enthusiasm since the ‘90s to pull the whole team together at NatGLC on behalf of our farmers and ranchers who manage our great grassland resource … We can’t thank you enough,” said NatGLC Executive Board Member Bob Lee, from the NCBA.

To connect with the work of NatGLC visit grazinglands.org.

by Troy Bishopp, NatGLC Northeast