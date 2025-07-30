One-size-fits-one advocacy

Once upon a time, the phrase “shameless self-promotion” was seen only in a negative light. These days, talking about yourself – through the lens of your farming operation – may be the best way to promote your business and your way of life.

Speaking candidly about their advocacy in action at the most recent CattleCon were five farmers from across the U.S., all members of the 2024/25 NCBA Trailblazers cohort.

Developed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, through funding provided by the beef checkoff, the Trailblazer program is an extension of the Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program. It acts as a next step in advanced advocacy training and subsequent outreach.

According to their website, with more than 20,000 graduates, the MBA program equips farmers, service providers, consumers and all beef community members with the necessary tools and knowledge to become confident and influential advocates for the beef industry through free, self-guided online courses.

Jessie Jarvis of Idaho moderated this panel. Her family runs a cow/calf operation. She emphasized the importance of sharing your story and creating both conversation and connection.

“We are all the PR firm for agriculture. It up to every single one of us,” Jarvis said. “Being outside of your comfort zone is where you really grow.”

Mandy Atterholt of Ohio works with Certified Angus Beef (CAB), so she has a unique perspective on the industry, welcoming brand partners to her family farm, such as chefs, barbecue pitmasters, foodservice distributors, retailers – many of whom have zero experience on a farm, but who are “very much a critical piece to our industry,” she said.

Anna Kobza is a Ph.D. student with a specialization in ruminant nutrition at the University of Nebraska. She said that while she didn’t grow up in agriculture, she fell in love with it. She now focuses on research, specifically studying feedlot nutrition.

Amanda Hall hails from Kentucky where she runs a cow/calf operation and provides direct-to-consumer beef. She noted the importance of farm tours and even just talking with other parents at school pick-up, sharing stories.

“If we don’t advocate for ourselves, and tell people what we do, no one will,” Hall said, adding that her kids, ages 2 and 4, definitely help tell their story.

From Halo K Cattle in Texas, Max Krupp also runs a cow/calf and direct sales operation. He likes to say he raises cattle “from conception to consumption.” He served in the Army for 28 years, and describes himself as a “very late bloomer” coming into the ag space.

“I try to offer a little sparkle of hope for those getting into ag later in life,” Krupp added.

After introducing themselves, Jarvis noted, “Just as we know all of our operations are different, so are our stories, as are our consumers. Sharing your story is not one-size-fits-all; it’s one-size-fits-one. We just need to find who we resonate with.”

That can be difficult sometimes, depending on your neighbors, your market and what type of operation you run.

Kobza spoke about that, as feedlots tend to generate a lot of negative public perceptions. “This sector is the least palatable to consumers, and it’s the most difficult to romanticize,” she admitted. “We just need to meet consumers where they’re at. But we need the opportunity to share our side of the story – and also listen to theirs, which is something we forget about sometimes. We need respectful conversation.”

Your messaging needs to evolve too. Kobza has found questions consumers ask change through the years. Sustainability has been a big one for a long time. A newer issue is concern about the import/export market. Kobza said she tends to do more of her own research on specific topics based on their questions.

Krupp said he’s working on “point-to-point advocacy.” When customers reach out to his ranch, it’s because they either want a more economic solution – more beef for their money – or they want to know exactly where their meat is coming from.

“It sparks a relationship when you actually talk to them,” he said. It bridges that gap between urban and rural America. Across the board, he’s been seeing people wanting better value and having more concern for the animals.

Bridging the gap is helpful for those mid-supply chain too. Atterholt shared that the visitors to her farm are used to seeing a box of beef in the back of their restaurant or the end product on a plate, but they want to feel good about that product – how it was raised and cared for.

“Talk about how you prioritize cattle care, diet, health, comfort – how they ultimately end up with a really high-quality product they love,” she said. And remember “there’s no dumb questions – we can’t criticize our customers. We have to help them be our partners and our friends.”

Grassroots advocacy can start very small. Hall said there’s no better advertising than wearing a “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” sweatshirt and standing by the meat case in the store. “It will start conversations,” she said.

Hall said empathizing with your customers is clutch too. “We’re all busy, we all have a lot going on. I’m a very busy mom, and a farmer, with a full-time job off the farm … I relate to other people. Beef is affordable, healthy and fast. You don’t have to own cows to be a beef advocate – you can be in the kitchen doing that.”

Want help in finding advocacy advice that can work for you? More information about the Trailblazers program can be found at beefboard.org.

by Courtney Llewellyn