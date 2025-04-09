O’Mara Farms: Conservation Farm of the Year

“Farming is a profession of hope,” waxed farmer and writer Brett Brian.

Scott O’Mara, from the multi-faceted O’Mara Farms, knows this sentiment and tradition very well.

“Without hope, plenty of coffee and a strong support network of farmers and local customers, it would be a tough proposition to farm. We are grateful to be part of the agricultural community here in Madison County that cares,” said O’Mara.

Because of this grit, and an eye on always improving land management for feeding beef cattle and people, the Madison County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors awarded the O’Mara family the prestigious 44th annual Madison County Conservation Farm of the Year at a ceremony attended by family, friends, customers, supporting agri-businesses and partners in conservation.

Nearly 50 years ago, Paul and Cynthia O’Mara decided to start O’Mara Farms in Canastota, NY. Their vision was to produce high-quality food to feed as many people as possible, with their first venture being growing green beans and squash for Birds Eye Foods in Fulton, NY. The vegetables were rotated with corn, wheat, peas, cauliflower and other cash crops.

Over the years, the couple grew and diversified the farm business with their children and employees. Because of the plant closure, they transitioned fields into row crop production – wheat, hay, specific vegetable crops and non-GMO barley – on owned and leased land, which is used to finish their Black Angus cattle, an enterprise added in 2005.

With over 350 acres of pastureland under fence on two farms, they support 200 head of grazing cattle including cow/calf, feeders and replacement animals that are managed by Scott and his family. Their pasture-to-plate beef is sold at their retail farm store on Route 5 in Canastota and at local restaurants. You can see the selections at omarafamilyfarms.com.

Their land ethic is shared in the farm’s mission statement: “O’Mara Farms strive to preserve and protect the land we farm and respect the animals we raise, bringing you a superior product.” The mission proudly serves the family, as Paul and Cynthia were blessed with four children and currently have 13 grandchildren to hug.

Many of their land management strategies stem from saving money by reducing passes over the fields, like no-till planting, and enhancing soil health with crop rotations and cover crops, which are next year’s wheat crop.

“Having something covering the land is vital for our operation and diverse income streams,” said Scott.

This thinking also extends to their 100 acres of solar panels with the Nexamp company on marginal land. “We sat down as a family and we talked about the pros and cons for us. What if we just consider solar panels as another crop? Solar was a really good crop in our risk management plan,” said Paul in a video on Nexamp’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/@Nexamp).

The Madison County SWCD has been a partner, independent advisor and provided boots on the ground in brainstorming, planning, designing and finding solutions in the land and animal management context. Working in tandem with the O’Mara family, they developed nutrient and pasture management plans, installed pasture systems with fencing, watering and buffer components, built culvert crossings and a short-term manure storage and implemented grassed waterways and other water catchment practices in crop fields.

This partnership is bolstered by the farm’s participation in the New York State Agriculture Environmental Management (AEM) Program and the operation’s commitment to investing many of their capital resources and equipment into implementing best management practices for the care of local land and water resources.

Cost-share funding from the Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance, the Upper Susquehanna Coalition’s Cover Crop Initiative and Madison County SWCD’s mini-grant implementation program has also supported their efforts.

“We are proud of our farming practices and beliefs. Leaving the land better than we found it, through constant improvement, is the legacy we are passionate about for our children and local community,” Scott said. “Working with the Madison County SWCD staff has greatly improved this lifelong pursuit and we thank them for their ground-up, practical approaches in helping us.”

Madison County SWCD District Manager Steve Lorraine emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with operations like O’Mara Farms. “To solve ecological challenges, we must work together and strive to find solutions by putting eyes and boots on the farm or land while sharing ideas and practices that fit the farmer’s context,” he said. “Behind the scenes, most wouldn’t realize the time and text messages after hours it takes to get the job done. The trust factor and willingness to help us in our SWCD mission for the residents of Madison County is why we appreciate and honor the O’Mara family.”

To learn more about the positive attributes of hope, conservation planning and implementation, contact Madison County SWCD at 315.824.9849 or visit madcoswcd.com.

by Troy Bishopp