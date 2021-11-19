NY, MD cows top All-American  Dairy Show Supreme Pageant

Macland HF Yoder Rachal-ET, exhibited by Adam Liddle of Argyle, NY, earned the Holstein Grand Champion in the Open Holstein Competition of the All-American Dairy Show before being named Supreme Cow at the Supreme Pageant on Sept. 22 during the 2021 AADS at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Pheasant Echos An Diana Red, exhibited by Trinity Miller of Westminster, MD, earned the Junior Red & White Grand Champion award before being named Supreme Heifer at the All-American Supreme Pageant Show.

WF Valentino Lokie, exhibited by Regan Jackson of Boyce, VA, earned the Jersey Grand Champion title before being named Best Bred & Owned at the Supreme Pageant Show.

Full results for the AADS Supreme Pageant, including exhibitor names and hometowns, can be found at allamericandairyshow.com.