NY FarmNet capped Mental Health Awareness Month with webinar on farmer mental health

NY FarmNet supported National Mental Health Awareness Month this May by hosting a webinar shedding light on farmer mental illness and advocacy. The event, “Farmer Mental Health in New York State: A Story of Crisis and Advocacy,” took place on May 29 and garnered participation from 101 individuals.

At the heart of the webinar was a live discussion with the creators of the documentary “Muckville.” This documentary delves deep into the persistent mental health challenges and the alarming suicide rates prevalent among American farmers, as witnessed through the lens of Chris Pawelski, a fourth-generation onion farmer in New York’s Black Dirt region and the film’s creator Jeff Mertz.

During the webinar, Chris and Jeff offered insights into their advocacy journey and the pressing need for mental health support within the agricultural community.

Participants had the opportunity to view a live virtual screening of “Muckville” during the webinar, followed by a thoughtful discussion led by Chris and Jeff. The Q&A session allowed attendees to pose their questions directly to the creators, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences.

For those unable to attend the live session, the webinar recording is accessible by visiting the NY FarmNet YouTube channel. Additionally, the full documentary can be streamed for free at watchlocal.hudsy.tv/programs/muckville.

The webinar drew a diverse audience, ranging from NYS agency officials and Cornell Cooperative Extension staff to agricultural professionals from Ohio State University and even as far as the United Kingdom. This global representation highlighted the universal significance of addressing mental health challenges within the farming community.

Questions posed to the panelists during the webinar encompassed a wide array of topics, including strategies to bridge the gap between consumers and producers within the food system and proactive measures to encourage farmers to seek support before reaching crisis points.

The engagement of the audience was evident, with 78% of respondents indicating personal connections to farmers grappling with mental health issues in a live poll conducted during the webinar.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7 and providing free and confidential support for people in distress as well as prevention and crisis resources.

About NY FarmNet

Founded in 1986 in response to the national farm crisis, NY FarmNet provides free, confidential, on-farm consulting to any farmer, farm family or agribusiness employee in NYS. Our program operates an 800 helpline where a caller can reach someone any time of day, throughout the year, without navigating through a phone menu. All services are confidential and free of charge.

For more information or to request assistance, call 1.800.547.3275 or visit nyfarmnet.org.

by Adam Howell, Outreach Director, NY FarmNet